"Eager to enter her wifey era!": Perez Hilton reacts after Taylor Swift is spotted wearing "gorgeous" diamond wedding bands in latest interview

Perez Hilton fueled fresh speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement after the pop superstar was seen wearing sparkling diamond bands during her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In an October 9 article on his website, Hilton noted that her jewelry choice might be hinting at a new chapter in her relationship.

“Taylor Swift is eager to enter her wifey era!” he remarked.

Perez Hilton’s website article also described how the 34-year-old singer appeared on the October 6 episode of The Tonight Show to promote her new album The Life of a Showgirl. During the interview, Swift caught everyone’s attention when she subtly flashed her engagement ring and two more rings with it.

“She wasn’t just wearing that huge rock on The Tonight Show, though. Alongside Travis Kelce’s ring, she had two wedding bands stacked on her index finger!” Hilton added.

He went on to explain that the two stacked rings appeared to be the A. Jaffe East-West Set Pear-Shaped Eternity Band and the East-West Marquise Eternity design.

“These rings are a part of A. Jaffe’s wedding band line — so we aren’t just wishful thinking here!” the podcaster remarked.

The blogger further speculated about what the jewelry could signify. He suggested that while everyone knew Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had been discussing plans for a grand wedding celebration, there was a possibility that “they already tied the knot” and might simply be waiting to host the festivities later.

Hilton also wondered whether Swift had perhaps “decided to go ahead and pick out her bands ahead of time,” or maybe she just loved the rings so much that “she didn’t care that they were meant to be wedding bands.”

Taylor Swift opens up about Travis Kelce’s proposal and her engagement ring on The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift made an appearance on the October 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she not only showcased her engagement ring but also opened up about Travis Kelce’s heartfelt proposal. The Opalite singer shared rare personal details while reflecting on how the moment made her see her fiancé “in a new light.”

At the beginning of the episode, host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but tease Swift about the sparkling diamond on her finger, joking that he was being “blinded” by her ring. Swift laughed and agreed, calling the ring “crazy” as she looked down at it with genuine amazement.

The pop star further revealed how surreal the engagement still felt to her. She admitted that she often found herself staring at the ring and marveling at its significance and beauty.

“I look at it constantly, it doesn’t feel in any way normal for me. I’m still like, ‘Oh man, wow!’” Taylor Swift said.

For Swift, the proposal represented more than just a romantic milestone. It was a deeply emotional moment that altered her perception of her longtime partner. She expressed admiration for Kelce’s sincerity and effort, explaining that the moment revealed a more vulnerable and serious side of him.

“I was like, ‘He is so serious about this, and I really appreciate that,’” Taylor Swift told Fallon.

Swift also reflected on Kelce’s nerves leading up to the engagement, describing how the NFL star’s usually confident demeanor gave way to genuine anxiety.

She shared that the proposal had coincided with their plans to record his New Heights podcast and announce her upcoming album, which added to the pressure he felt.

“Afterward, I kind of realized he’s walking around sort of nervous about the [New Heights] podcast. He’s like, ‘My heart is racing, I know how much this means to you, I really want this to be what you hoped it would be,’ because we’d been talking about doing the podcast and announcing the album,” Taylor Swift explained.

According to Swift, seeing Kelce anxious was a rare sight. She described how he admitted his “heart was racing,” something she had never witnessed before, as he is “professionally not a nervous person.”

Beyond the heartfelt revelations, Swift’s fashion also captured attention that evening.

As per a People magazine report, Taylor Swift wore a shimmering $2,146 Giuseppe Di Morabito minidress, intricately embellished with crystals, during this interview. The one-shoulder design featured a draped cowl neckline that flowed gracefully past her chest, highlighting the elegant sparkle of her diamond jewelry.

She completed her look with diamond Anita Ko earrings, a silver bangle bracelet, and her vintage-style old mine-cut diamond engagement ring. Swift paired the ensemble with Jimmy Choo “Claressa” platform sandals worth $1,600 and styled her hair in an elegant updo, letting her signature bangs frame her face.

As per The New York Times, Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3, has already shattered records. It has surpassed Adele’s decade-old milestone by logging the equivalent of at least 3.5 million sales in the United States within its first five days of release.

