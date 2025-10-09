"Haters gonna hate hate hate": Perez Hilton calls Taylor Swift "billionaire businesswoman" after she breaks silence on 'The Life of a Showgirl' hate

Perez Hilton lauded Taylor Swift’s calm and confident response to the backlash surrounding her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. In an October 8 article published on his website, Hilton praised the pop star’s attitude after she publicly addressed the criticism that followed the album’s release.

“Haters gonna hate hate hate… and it’s helping her numbers??” the podcaster remarked.

In this aforementioned website article, Hilton explained that Taylor Swift’s new album, released on October 3, 2025, had been “met with tons of love AND tons of criticism.” Hilton noted that fan reactions ranged from “people writing their thesis on why this is her best album yet” to detractors insisting “she’s lost her touch.”

Hilton then highlighted Swift’s appearance on The Zane Lowe Interview on Apple Music on October 7, where the singer addressed the polarizing reactions to her The Life of a Showgirl album with remarkable poise.

Hilton detailed how the Opalite singer said during the interview that whether the reviews were “bad or good,” she was simply “happy” that people were “talking about it.”

“The rule of show business is: if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” he wrote, citing what Taylor Swift had said

Referring to Swift’s philosophy, the podcaster praised this mindset and remarked:

“All press is good press to a Showgirl, we guess? Spoken like a billionaire businesswoman, that’s for sure!”

Taylor Swift reflects on The Life of a Showgirl album during The Zane Lowe Interview

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty Images)

During her October 7 episode for The Zane Lowe Interview, Taylor Swift addressed the mixed reactions surrounding her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The pop icon spoke candidly about her approach to artistic criticism and how this record marked a shift from her previous, more introspective projects.

Reflecting on the public discourse around her music, Swift said she didn’t take backlash personally but viewed differing opinions as an inherent part of artistic expression.

She highlighted how she had a “lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art” because she was not “the art police.” So for her, everybody was “allowed to feel exactly how they want” after listening to The Life of a Showgirl

During the interview, Swift acknowledged that The Life of a Showgirl had sparked strong reactions, partly because it was intentionally different from her last album, The Tortured Poets Department. While the previous record was steeped in melancholy and self-reflection, The Life of a Showgirl leaned into boldness, humor, and satire.

Discussing her creative choices, Swift noted how she deliberately infused modern buzzwords and tongue-in-cheek phrases throughout the album. This included phrases like “I’m not a bad b**ch, and this isn’t savage” from the song “Eldest Daughter” and “Did you girl-boss too close to the sun?” from the song “Cancelled!”.

Taylor Swift further remarked that The Life of a Showgirl represented a “funnier album,” one that allowed her to experiment with wit and theatricality.

The Fate of Ophelia singer then explained how her earlier writing often explored “serious and sensitive” themes, showcasing the stoicism of a poet, while The Life of a Showgirl album gave her the freedom to embrace a lighter, more mischievous persona.

“This one was like, showgirls are mischievous, fun, scandalous, sexy, fun, flirty, hilarious … I’m so proud of this song craft. I’m so proud of these melodies and these lyrics and these stories, and going in and out of character and kind of playing with your style speak,” Taylor Swift said.

Midway through the conversation, Swift also shifted from her own creative process to the broader relationship between artists and audiences. She described music as a reflection of both the artist’s evolution and the listener’s growth.

“Our goal as entertainers is to be a mirror… Oftentimes an album is a really, really wild way to look at yourself, right? What you’re going through in your life is going to affect whether you relate to the music that I’m putting out at any given moment,” she explained.

The singer also reflected on longevity, both her own and the enduring quality she hopes her art will carry. Her focus, she said, wasn’t just on what her songs meant now, but on how they might resonate decades from now.

“We’re doing this thing for keeps… I have such an eye on legacy when I’m making my music. I know what I made. I know I adore it, and I know that on the theme of what the showgirl is, all of this is part of it,” the singer explained.

Taylor Swift is currently busy with the promotions of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3, 2025. This album has already had 3.5 million sales in the U.S within its first five days of its release.

