"Best revenge is living your best life": Perez Hilton reacts to Nicole Kidman getting her "BANGIN' revenge look" done amid Keith Urban split

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Nicole Kidman’s Paris Fashion Week look following her divorce announcement from Keith Urban. On October 7, Vogue shared a video on its channel, offering behind-the-scenes footage of Kidman getting ready for the Chanel show in Paris. The Oscar-winning actress could be seen on a makeup chair while sharing her thoughts on the dress from the label.A week after announcing her divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, Nicole attended Chanel's show at Paris Fashion Week on October 6. Kidman donned Chanel's white button-downs and cashmere jeans. She also posted a picture of her look on Instagram.On October 8, Perez Hilton blogged about Kidman's look and the BTS video shared by Vogue. While calling it a &quot;revenge look,&quot; the blogger gushed over Kidman's appearance.&quot;Sometimes the best revenge is living your best life… in your best new ‘do!... Nicole Kidman is doing exactly that at Paris Fashion Week!,&quot; Hilton reacted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReferring to Vogue's Last Looks series video, Hilton added,&quot;The newly single actress takes us behind the scenes and right into her makeup chair to show how THAT Chanel revenge look was pulled off. We’re sure you’ve already seen it — that oversized button up, those absolutely BANGIN’ bangs, and of course how peaceful she seemed. She looks so damn good!... Way to make Keith Urban see what he fumbled!!&quot;According to Elle, Nicole Kidman attended Chanel's show at Paris Fashion Week on October 6. She posed on the red carpet along with her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.Perez Hilton reacted to Nicole Kidman's take on risky rolesPerez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKNicole Kidman Explains Why She Takes Such Risqué Roles Amid Rumors Of Her 'Bottomless Need For S***** Attention' 🔗In a recent blog, Perez Hilton reported that an insider told Daily Mail that Nicole Kidman's &quot;appetite for risk-taking roles&quot; allegedly contributed to tension between her and Urban. The actress addressed the question in the recently released cover story of Vogue. However, the interview published on October 8 was conducted in August.While talking about her roles in 2024's Babygirl and 1999’s Eyes Wide Shut, Kidman said,&quot;One ends with the word f**k and the other one ends with the actual action. And there is my career!&quot;In the interview, she said she never shied away from taking risks.&quot;Taking a risk is what I’ve always done. You get back up and you try again and you learn … I still go back to shoestring indie filmmaking because it was where I was born,&quot; the Oscar-winning actress added.Perez Hilton shared his reaction to Kidman's interview in his October 8 blog. Before sharing his thoughts, the blogger reminded readers about the &quot;Nashville Source&quot; who told Daily Mail that Kidman's &quot;bottomless need for s*xual attention&quot; created a rift in her 19-year-long marriage.&quot;Sounds a bit more like a Keith source than a “Nashville source” to us, but that’s neither here nor there. What we know to be true? Nicole does have an inclination to act in… risqué projects. And you know what? She’s not ashamed of it,&quot; Perez Hilton said.Further in his blog, Hilton wrote that it was &quot;well documented&quot; that Keith Urban &quot;totally hated&quot; Babygirl.Perez Hilton extensively covered updates on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce. In his October 5 blog, the celebrity influencer reported that Keith Urban's guitarist, Maggie Baugh, already had a boyfriend. For those unfamiliar, after Kidman and Urban announced their divorce, rumors linking Keith Urban and Baugh began circulating online.