"Well, that's a scorcher!": Perez Hilton reacts to reports claiming Nicole Kidman's "public displays of sexuality" caused split with Keith Urban

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to a report discussing an alleged reason behind Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split.
For those unaware, the Oscar-winning actress and the country musician had separated after 19 years of marriage. On September 30, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences, according to People. While the pair has not publicly addressed the cause of their separation, multiple source-based reports have emerged speculating on the reasons behind their split.
Perez Hilton had written several blogs reacting to these reports. In his October 2 blog, citing a report from Radar Online, he reported that a source claimed Nicole Kidman's "appetite for risk-taking roles" and "public displays of sexuality" became a source of tension. Reacting to this, Hilton said,
"Well, that’s a scorcher!"
The source told the outlet that Nicole Kidman had "long wanted" to be seen as "desirable and full of life." According to the source, this alleged desire had recently become "overwhelming," and Keith Urban found it "difficult to handle." The insider further claimed that many believed this played a "significant role" in straining their years-long marriage.
Perez Hilton attempted to expand on the source's claims by pointing to some of Nicole Kidman’s acting projects.
"Srsly?! And, uh, what exactly are we talking about here? Well, Kidman recently took on a steamy role in Babygirl, where she plays a power-suited exec caught in a wild and submissive affair. There were multiple (multiple, multiple) simulated orgasms in that one. But this supposedly wasn’t just about acting… it was about image," the podcaster added.
Perez Hilton discussed more insider claims on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation
In his blog, Hilton added more revelations from sources. He reported that another Nashville source stated that Kidman had a "reputation" for being "very open about her sexuality" in the city.
"But when a marriage is already fragile, that kind of attention can become overwhelming. She is like a nympho when it comes to flirting, as she just needs to feel needed," the source added.
The pop culture blogger also drew attention to rumors of alleged "chemistry" between Keith Urban and singer Maggie Baugh, which he had previously covered in a separate blog.
Hilton added that while some speculated about a link between Urban and Baugh, a source told Radar Online that Nicole Kidman was "fighting tooth and nail" to save her marriage.
Further in the article, the celebrity influencer cited another source who claimed that Kidman's "constant need for attention" had created tension between the separated couple. Reacting to this, the blogger said,
"Let’s not forget, these two have had such a long love story. They met in ’05, married in Sydney, and even made it through Keith’s rehab stint. But time, fame, and — er, allegedly — a need for validation can crack even the best of bonds."
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and share two children. Perez Hilton reported that the two were last seen together in June this year. On Tuesday, the actress announced the end of their 19-year-long marriage.
Earlier, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise before their divorce in 2001. Before tying the knot with Kidman, Keith Urban had dated supermodel Niki Taylor.
