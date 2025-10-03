"Well, that's a scorcher!": Perez Hilton reacts to reports claiming Nicole Kidman's "public displays of sexuality" caused split with Keith Urban

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton shared his reaction to a report discussing an alleged reason behind Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split.

Ad

For those unaware, the Oscar-winning actress and the country musician had separated after 19 years of marriage. On September 30, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences, according to People. While the pair has not publicly addressed the cause of their separation, multiple source-based reports have emerged speculating on the reasons behind their split.

Perez Hilton had written several blogs reacting to these reports. In his October 2 blog, citing a report from Radar Online, he reported that a source claimed Nicole Kidman's "appetite for risk-taking roles" and "public displays of sexuality" became a source of tension. Reacting to this, Hilton said,

Ad

Trending

"Well, that’s a scorcher!"

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Nicole Kidman's 'Overwhelming' Desire For Sexier Roles Played A Part In Keith Urban Split: REPORT 🔗

Ad

The source told the outlet that Nicole Kidman had "long wanted" to be seen as "desirable and full of life." According to the source, this alleged desire had recently become "overwhelming," and Keith Urban found it "difficult to handle." The insider further claimed that many believed this played a "significant role" in straining their years-long marriage.

Perez Hilton attempted to expand on the source's claims by pointing to some of Nicole Kidman’s acting projects.

Ad

"Srsly?! And, uh, what exactly are we talking about here? Well, Kidman recently took on a steamy role in Babygirl, where she plays a power-suited exec caught in a wild and submissive affair. There were multiple (multiple, multiple) simulated orgasms in that one. But this supposedly wasn’t just about acting… it was about image," the podcaster added.

Ad

Perez Hilton discussed more insider claims on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation

Ad

In his blog, Hilton added more revelations from sources. He reported that another Nashville source stated that Kidman had a "reputation" for being "very open about her sexuality" in the city.

"But when a marriage is already fragile, that kind of attention can become overwhelming. She is like a nympho when it comes to flirting, as she just needs to feel needed," the source added.

Ad

The pop culture blogger also drew attention to rumors of alleged "chemistry" between Keith Urban and singer Maggie Baugh, which he had previously covered in a separate blog.

Perez Hilton @PerezHilton Keith Urban Confesses His Love For Young Country Star Maggie Baugh In Resurfaced Clip -- MONTHS Before Nicole Kidman Split! 🔗

Ad

Hilton added that while some speculated about a link between Urban and Baugh, a source told Radar Online that Nicole Kidman was "fighting tooth and nail" to save her marriage.

Further in the article, the celebrity influencer cited another source who claimed that Kidman's "constant need for attention" had created tension between the separated couple. Reacting to this, the blogger said,

"Let’s not forget, these two have had such a long love story. They met in ’05, married in Sydney, and even made it through Keith’s rehab stint. But time, fame, and — er, allegedly — a need for validation can crack even the best of bonds."

Ad

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006 and share two children. Perez Hilton reported that the two were last seen together in June this year. On Tuesday, the actress announced the end of their 19-year-long marriage.

Earlier, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise before their divorce in 2001. Before tying the knot with Kidman, Keith Urban had dated supermodel Niki Taylor.

Also read: "Terrible!": Perez Hilton reacts after White Lotus Star Lukas Gage reveals painful way he found out he was being cheated on

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More