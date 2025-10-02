  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Did NOT see that coming!": Perez Hilton reacts to reports alleging Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is reconciling with estranged wife post-Coldplay scandal

"Did NOT see that coming!": Perez Hilton reacts to reports alleging Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is reconciling with estranged wife post-Coldplay scandal

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:08 GMT
Celebrity influencer and blogger Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)
Celebrity influencer and blogger Perez Hilton (Image via Getty)

Pop culture podcaster and blogger Perez Hilton shared his reaction to the Daily Mail’s recent report claiming that Andy Byron and his wife are working on their marriage following the viral kiss-cam scandal. For context, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera hugging the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, during a Coldplay concert in July.

Ad

Chris Martin even called out the two as they ducked to avoid the camera. The clip of the separately married Astronomer executives quickly went viral online. In the aftermath, both Byron and Cabot lost their jobs. Earlier in September, reports emerged that Cabot had separated from her husband.

Now, in its September 30 exclusive, the Daily Mail shared photos of Andy Byron and his wife walking together, reporting that the couple has been working on their marriage. Perez Hilton reacted to the report in his Wednesday blog.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"OMG! We did NOT see that coming!"
Ad

The blogger called it a "plot twist" since Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, had reportedly dropped "Byron" from her name following the viral Kiss-cam moment.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple was spotted together for the first time in months. The outlet shared their pictures walking side by side in their loungewear at a coastal getaway. They were also seen relaxing on beach chairs.

In addition to sharing their pictures, the report claimed that neither Andy Byron nor his wife had filed for divorce. The outlet confirmed this after obtaining court documents from Massachusetts and Maine. Reacting to the new development, Perez Hilton said,

Ad
"In the pics, the pair are also seen relaxing on lounge chairs on the beach, looking happy as ever together... Does this mean they’re back on?? Or maybe, just maybe, they were never truly off! Could Megan’s removal of her husband’s last name have been more of an attempt to distance herself from the scandal, rather than a first step in ditching the cheater?... Either way, Andy should consider himself a VERY lucky man"
Ad

Perez Hilton's reaction to the report saying there was "no affair" between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

Ad

In his September 23 blog, Hilton discussed an exclusive by People, in which a source close to Kristin Cabot stated that the former executives of Astronomer were not cheating on their partners. Talking to the media outlet, the source said Byron and Cabot had a good "working relationship" and "great friendship," but there was "no affair."

However, the source acknowledged that it was "inappropriate" to hug each other during the concert. Dismissing the source's words, Perez Hilton wrote,

Ad
"A “friendship”??? This source seriously wants us to believe they were only colleagues and friends who were hugging, and nothing more happened before that concert. Sorry, nahhhh! That embrace was seemingly way too intimate! It gave off the vibes of two lovers rather than pals!"

With the Daily Mail’s new report suggesting a stable relationship between Byron and his wife, Perez Hilton now seems to reconsider his earlier dismissal of the claim. In his October 1 blog, he wrote that it “kinda seems like” the source close to Cabot was right.

Also read: "Didn’t go full Donald Trump - we’d say half": Perez Hilton responds after Elon Musk denies Epstein island visit reports

About the author
Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.

In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.

A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.

Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick.

Know More
Edited by Anuj Singh Kushwaha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications