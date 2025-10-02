"We could be hearing more": Perez Hilton reacts after J.K. Rowling allegedly "attacks" Emma Watson following her comments on Harry Potter creator

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after J.K. Rowling allegedly attacked Harry Potter star Emma Watson. According to The Guardian, the English actress sat down for an exclusive interview with Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast last week and opened up about her rift with Rowling over transgender rights.During her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Emma Watson doubled down that she had previously taken issue with J.K. Rowling’s gender critical beliefs. Meanwhile, after the actress shared her thoughts, the British author and philanthropist took to social media and wrote a big essay, allegedly defending her beliefs. Meanwhile, on October 1, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog post and detailed the recent commentary from J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson amid their “vastly” different viewpoints. According to the media personality, the Harry Potter author has reportedly come under fire over the years for her anti-transgender comments. Reacting to J.K. Rowling's alleged &quot;attacks&quot; on Emma Watson via X, Perez Hilton wrote in his blog:“Wow. Sounds like we could be hearing more from her in the future… Does this note make Emma look hypocritical? Can Emma rally behind the trans community while maintaining compassion for Rowling?”Meanwhile, responding to the star’s comments about their complicated relationship, J.K. Rowling also took a jab at Emma on X. On September 29, 2025, the author quipped in a tweet:“Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is… Emma is rightly free to disagree with me and indeed to discuss her feelings about me in public - but I have the same right, and I've finally decided to exercise it.”For the unversed, Emma Watson told Jay Shetty that she still cherishes her previous relationship with J.K. Rowling. The actor explained:“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with.”Perez Hilton allegedly defends Emma Watson from J.K. Rowling’s recent remarksRupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe At Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 - World Premiere (Image via Getty)On October 1, 2025, Perez Hilton mentioned that Emma Watson’s appearance on Jay Shetty‘s On Purpose podcast became a big topic of conversation. According to the media personality, people on the internet started bashing the 35-year-old actress for allegedly sitting “on the fence” for her views on gender identity. “They apparently feel she either needs to be full on pro-trans and condemn Rowling, or be full on pro-Rowling and condemn the trans community — which is EXACTLY what Emma is saying she doesn’t feel like it has to come to,” Perez Hilton explained in his blog. Meanwhile, in his blog, the 47-year-old content creator also discussed J.K. Rowling’s lengthy tweet about Emma Watson. Perez noted that the author shared the viral clip of Sex Matters Sports Campaign Lead Fiona McAnena and Josh Howie, to allegedly take aim at the actress. He cited Rowling’s tweet about Emma:“Had Emma not decided in her most recent interview to declare that she loves and treasures me - a change of tack I suspect she's adopted because she's noticed full-throated condemnation of me is no longer quite as fashionable as it was - I might never have been this honest.” Questioning Rowling’s recent remarks about Emma, Perez Hilton asked:“Sooooo, is this Rowling’s attempt at trying to make Emma look bad?? Is it a bid to prove The Circle star is hypocritical? Because, from our POV, it more so sounds like while Emma stands firmly in her beliefs, she continues to have compassion for her former collaborator.”For the uninitiated, Emma Watson played the character of Hermione Granger in the movie adaptations of the Harry Potter novels. The films, which were released between 2001 and 2011, saw Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint also play the lead characters of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, respectively.