"Aw. That’s sweet!": Perez Hilton reacts after reports reveal why Selena Gomez’s mom wasn’t chosen to walk her down the aisle

Podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to reports explaining why Selena Gomez chose not to walk down the aisle with her mother, Mandy Teefey, at her wedding to Benny Blanco. In a September 29, 2025, article on his website, Hilton referred to a TMZ report published the day before, which detailed why Gomez had asked her maternal grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle.According to the outlet, sources close to the singer confirmed that the decision stemmed from their close bond. Cornett had never had the chance to walk his own daughter, Mandy, down the aisle, as she had eloped, which is why Gomez had given him this chance.Referencing the TMZ report, Hilton wrote:“On Sunday, a family source told TMZ that the Only Murders in the Building star chose David to walk her down the aisle because he never got to do that for Mandy, since she eloped. Aw. That’s sweet!” Hilton also highlighted Selena Gomez’s deep appreciation for her grandparents’ role in her upbringing. So, he framed her decision as a way of honoring her grandparents.“The Disney Channel alum has always been very close with her grandparents and felt like it was the right way to honor them for helping raise her,” he noted.He further speculated on how Gomez’s mother might have felt, suggesting that Mandy Teefey “must have eventually got on board with the idea” of her father walking her daughter down the aisle, even if it “stung…a little.”Perez Hilton, in his website article, also acknowledged that Gomez’s stepfather, Brian Teefey, was not being overlooked. According to the podcaster, while Brian did not walk Gomez down the aisle, he would have the opportunity soon. Hilton pointed out that “her stepdad” will get the chance to walk his and Mandy’s daughter, Gracie, down the aisle someday, so this “wasn’t his only chance.”“Another insider confirmed the actress is very close to her stepfather, so this wasn’t meant to be some kind of dig at him, either,” Perez Hilton added.Mandy Teefey shuts down rumors about Selena Gomez’s weddingSelena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Image via Getty Images)Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, recently addressed speculation that she had been upset after not walking her daughter down the aisle.In an Instagram post on September 28, Teefey described the ceremony as a truly unforgettable celebration. She called it a perfect evening for her daughter and son-in-law, emphasizing how deeply she cherished the moment.“What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!” the singer's mother wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeefey also highlighted how meaningful it was that Selena Gomez had chosen her maternal grandfather to walk her down the aisle. She described it as a dreamlike moment that felt like witnessing a fairytale.“It was a fairytale come true, and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!!” she added.That same day, September 28, Page Six also shared a post on Instagram, speculating that Teefey was allegedly “shattered” by not being chosen to walk her daughter down the aisle. However, Selena Gomez’s mother promptly shut down the claim, commenting directly under the post.“This is ludacris! It was heartwarming (to see) him walk her down the aisle!” she wrote .Additionally, Selena Gomez’s choice to honor her grandfather had, in fact, been mentioned months earlier. In a May 2, 2025 episode of the podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Gomez had revealed she wanted her “papa” to have the symbolic role because he had never been able to do so for her mother (because she had eloped and gotten married)Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who became engaged on December 11, 2024 after a year of dating, officially tied the knot on September 27, 2025.