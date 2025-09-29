"Obsessed with her gown": Perez Hilton gushes after Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco share their wedding photos after tying the knot

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to the wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. According to People, the songstress tied the knot with her record producer and songwriter beau in California on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The Calm Down singer announced her wedding to Benny Blanco on the social media platform, Instagram. Sharing a carousel of pictures of her wearing a white halter-neck wedding gown and the Diamonds co-producer in a dark tuxedo, Selena Gomez captioned “9.27.25” bookended by hearts.After Selena Gomez shared pictures of her embracing her wedding day with Benny Blanco, media personality Perez Hilton gushed about the details of the pair’s wedding. On Sunday, September 28, 2025, the 47-year-old content creator shared a video reaction on X. Noting that Selena Gomez shared the photos with her followers on social media “within minutes” after getting married to Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara, California, Perez Hilton said: “I am obsessed with her gown. It’s giving minimal but still interesting. It’s giving classic. It’s not gaudy. It’s not trying to be sexy. It’s giving chic.”Admiring the Only Murders in the Building stars’ “minimal” makeup, hair, and accessories, Perez Hilton added:“Same with the makeup. Very pretty. Very minimal. Same with the hair. It's giving effortless, but intentional… Oh my god. It's giving 70s… The dress is giving me 70s. I love the details… Even down to her bouquet. Minimal. It’s giving quiet luxury, but it's also giving rich.”Meanwhile, the photos, which Selena Gomez shared on Instagram, capture the new husband and wife holding hands and celebrating the moment. Notably, one picture features a close-up of Selena holding her bouquet of white flowers. In another shot, the singer’s dazzling wedding bands are the focus. Perez Hilton raves about the “royal adjacent” wedding looks of Selena Gomez and Benny BlancoSelena Gomez and Benny Blanco At The 97th Annual Oscars (Image via Getty)In his reaction video, Perez Hilton also gushed about Benny Blanco’s “classic” yet “colorful” wedding look. The media personality further heaped praise on the manicure choice that the Love You Like a Love Song singer chose for her wedding day. “The manicure is giving Hamptons. It's giving not quite British royal but royal adjacent. Obsessed. Obsessed,” added Perez Hilton.The media personality also noted in his video that the pair wore Ralph Lauren for the occasion. Commenting on Selena and Benny’s wedding, he details the pictures and says:“That million-dollar smile. Aww. I’m so happy for them. And this is my favorite photo of them all. She is just barefoot in her moment on the grass… The pictures were probably taken after they said I do… So pretty. Congratulations.”According to Vogue, some famous guests who joined Selena and Benny on their big day reportedly include Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, Ashley Park, and David Henri.For the unversed, Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their relationship back in December 2023. The pair reportedly go way back with their musical collaboration, including Gomez’s Same Old Love, Kill Em with Kindness, Trust Nobody, and I Can’t Get Enough.