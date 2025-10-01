"Didn’t go full Donald Trump - we’d say half": Perez Hilton responds after Elon Musk denies Epstein island visit reports

Tesla founder Elon Musk, who had earlier questioned the Trump administration over the Epstein files, was named in newly released documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On September 26, Congressional Democrats released new files related to the late financier after they were provided to the House Oversight Committee by the Jeffrey Epstein estate.However, Elon Musk dismissed any links with the convicted sex offender. On Saturday, Musk shared a post on X, claiming that he &quot;refused&quot; Epstein's invitation to his island. He also criticized a media house for a &quot;misleading&quot; headline.&quot;Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit,&quot; Musk wrote.Elon Musk @elonmuskLINKShame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to Elon Musk's response in his September 29 blog. Hilton reported that the files turned over to House Oversight Democrats included Epstein's personal schedule, which mentioned Musk's name.Reacting to Tesla CEO's response, the blogger said that the billionaire &quot;rationally&quot; denied going to Epstein's island rather than calling it a &quot;hoax&quot; like President Trump.&quot;He didn’t go full Donald Trump — we’d say half. He did attack the press... He did NOT go Full Trump and call it a HOAX or a WITCH HUNT though. Instead he rather more rationally denied ever going to Pedophile Island. Explaining why his name would be in Epstein’s date book.&quot;Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKElon Musk Denies Going To Epstein's Island In 2014: 'I REFUSED' 🔗Hilton found it interesting that Musk chose the word &quot;refused&quot; to describe his denial of a fellow billionaire's invitation. The social media commentator expressed intrigue over the nature of the SpaceX founder's refusal.&quot;Did he tell off the underage sex trafficker? Tell him he didn’t want anything to do with his pedo island?? All the way back in 2014?? That would show a lot of foresight from the inventor,&quot; the blogger added.Perez Hilton also asked readers if it's &quot;unfair&quot; to say that Musk was &quot;named in Epstein docs??&quot;More details on Elon Musk’s mention in recently released Epstein documentsOn Friday, Congressional Democrats released new documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. The files were part of the third batch provided by the convicted financier's estate. According to the BBC, these files consisted of Epstein's personal records, phone messages, financial ledgers, and flight records, among others.In one of the records, there was a mention of the tech billionaire, seemingly linked to his visit to Jeffrey Epstein's island.&quot;Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?),&quot; the document stated.According to the BBC, Musk had previously said that Epstein had invited him to the island, but he declined the offer. Following the release of the new documents on Friday, Musk once again distanced himself from Epstein.Following the release of new documents, Musk reacted to an X post slamming media reports for allegedly linking him to Epstein's island. The user added a screenshot of a news article reporting on Musk's name in the new files. Reacting to this post, Elon Musk wrote,&quot;This is false.&quot;In addition to Elon Musk, the newly released Epstein records also mentioned several other prominent figures. According to the BBC, the names of Prince Andrew and Peter Thiel were included as well.