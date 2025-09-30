"One of the more horrific theories": Perez Hilton reacts to D4vd theory claiming Celeste Rivas wasn't pregnant: Details explored

Rapper D4vd made headlines earlier this month when the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of his Tesla. On August 8, a dismembered body was discovered in an impounded Tesla, abandoned near the Hollywood Hills. The car was later traced to TikTok personality D4vd. A week later, the victim was identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas.Social media quickly highlighted a connection between the musician and the victim, with numerous photos and clips of D4vd and Rivas surfacing online. Although the investigation is ongoing and the singer has not been charged or arrested, various theories have emerged regarding Celeste Rivas’s death.Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton, who has been covering updates on the case in his blogs, reported on a theory claiming that Rivas was allegedly pregnant and that the music influencer killed her as a result. Describing it as one of the &quot;horrific theories,&quot; Hilton reported in his September 29 blog that the rumor had been debunked by new updates.&quot;New information has come to light in one of the most upsetting investigations in recent memory. Thankfully it seems to have debunked one of the more horrific theories of the case,&quot; Hilton wrote in his blog.No Jumper @nojumperLINKCeleste Rivas’ death certificate shows she was not pregnant nor had she been in the last year. The death certificate says Celeste was found on September 8, 2025 in a vehicle. The manner of death is pending as the investigation continues. The certificate says an autopsy wasCiting a TMZ report, Hilton shared that the medical examiner confirmed Celeste Rivas was not pregnant at the time of her death, nor within the previous year. The blogger described the theory as “awful” and thanked the medical examiner for debunking it.Elsewhere in his blog, Perez Hilton reported that D4vd told authorities his car had been stolen. However, he added there were reasons to believe that D4vd and Rivas knew each other.&quot;He initially told police his car had been stolen. However, we learned from social media and Celeste’s family that there was strong reason to believe D4vd not only knew Celeste, they may have engaged in an illicit relationship... Photos have surfaced of the pair seemingly cuddling up together,&quot; Hilton wrote.Citing Genius, the blogger also reported that the singer has an unreleased song titled Celeste.Celeste Rivas’ death continues to raise questions after her body was found in D4vd's TeslaIn an exclusive interview with People, published on September 28, Los Angeles Police Department Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams shared that it was certain that someone had placed the body inside the trunk after the teen had died. He added that she had been dead for weeks before her body was discovered.However, Williams added that the medical examiner had not confirmed the cause of death, and therefore, authorities still need to determine any “criminal culpability” in the case.&quot;The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner of her death, so we don't know for sure if anyone has any criminal culpability for her death beyond the concealment of her dead body,&quot; Williams told People.Amid photos circulating online showing D4vd and Celeste Rivas together, theories of a “romantic homicide” have spread. However, the LAPD captain said it would be “premature” to comment, while assuring that the angle remains under investigation.&quot;As far as their relationship, it would be premature for me to say anything. We are looking into everything,&quot; he stated.The TikTok musician had been touring across the US when the body was found in his Tesla. However, amid the ongoing investigation, he canceled his tour on September 19. According to TMZ, the release of the deluxe edition of his album Withered was also put on hold by his music label.