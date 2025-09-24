What is D4vd’s net worth? Fortune explored as singer breaks lease and moves out of LA home amid investigation into dead teen found in his car 

Earlier in September 2025, the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found dismembered inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, according to HotNewHipHop on September 23, 2025. At the time of press, there is no confirmation regarding the nature of any relationship between the singer and Rivas. Authorities have searched the singer’s Los Angeles residence, reportedly seizing a computer and unspecified items. Although he has not been named a suspect, the investigation has led to developments surrounding his personal property. According to HotNewHipHop, the homeowner, Mladen Trifunovic, revealed the lease, which was signed in February 2025, would be terminated imminently, saying, &quot;They are moving out this week… the moving trucks will be here soon. They’ve decided to move out because of the ongoing circumstances.&quot;Trifunovic added, “They didn’t want to be there anymore,” calling the situation “a big shock” and “very disturbing.”Meanwhile, D4vd, who reportedly has a net worth $2 million, has canceled most of the remaining dates on his Withered world tour amid the ongoing case, as per HotNewHipHop.D4vd's net worth is estimated at $2 millionAs of September 10, 2025, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that D4vd has a net worth of $2 million. Born David Anthony Burke, the 20-year-old artist first came into the limelight in 2022, when his single Romantic Homicide became a viral TikTok post. The song allegedly gained hundreds of millions of streams on streaming sites, including Spotify and Apple Music, was multi-platinum, and hit the Billboard Hot 100. The success of Romantic Homicide was followed by another viral hit, Here With Me, which helped the musician get a record deal with Interscope Records.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKd4vd is the biggest gainer on Spotify’s Global Top Artists chart, jumping 63 spots to #90.Celebrity Net Worth reported that D4vd's early songs were recorded in his sister’s closet with little equipment and had a do-it-yourself feel that appealed to younger audiences. In 2023, the singer was playing at festivals like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. In 2024, he released his debut headlining tour, and in 2025, he went international with the Withered World tour.Police search and Tesla discoveryThe Los Angeles Police Department impounded D4vd’s Tesla earlier this month after it was found abandoned at a tow yard. As reported by HotNewHipHop on September 23, 2025, the vehicle had been left unattended for several days before authorities discovered 15-year-old Celeste Rivas’s remains in the trunk.Investigators have not revealed how long the teenager’s body had been in the car or any potential connection between Rivas and the singed. Reports noted that both D4vd and Rivas had tattoos reading “Shhh” on their fingers, and a leaked D4vd song mentioning a girl named Celeste resurfaced online following the discovery.In that song, D4vd reportedly sings,&quot;Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed.&quot;Authorities have not commented on whether the lyrics are part of their investigation.A GoFundMe post from Celeste Rivas' family described her as a “beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend” and said the family was “heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss.”As of September 2025, the investigation into Celeste Rivas’ death remains open, with no arrests announced. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not released an official cause of death, and police have not confirmed any suspects. Celesete Rivas’ family continues to raise funds for funeral expenses through their GoFundMe campaign, where they thanked supporters for their condolences and financial assistance.