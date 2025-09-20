"That's f**king creepy": FaZe Lacy claims D4vd was watching his livestream and unfollowed him while discussing recent investigation

FaZe Clan's Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; recently touched on singer-songwriter David &quot;D4vd&quot; unfollowing him on Twitch. For context, on September 9, 2025, a body, which has now been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer's government name. Since then, alleged connections between Rivas and David have continued to unravel.On September 19, Lacy pointed out that while previously discussing the David case, the singer was in his stream's viewer list. Soon after, during the same stream, David seemingly unfollowed the streamer, who later labelled this behaviour as &quot;creepy,&quot; considering the timing:&quot;When Kaysan was in the room, D4vd was in the viewer list, on my stream, and he just unfollowed me on Twitch. That's f**king creepy, no?&quot;Before this, Lacy shared his take on the situation, calling the singer out for being a child predator:&quot;He groomed a thirteen-year-old girl, manipulated her to run away from her family... and then hid her and then... this is disgusting... he's a literal pedophile, this is evil. Not allegedly! This is not allegedly! This is a nineteen-year-old man, hanging out, one-on-one, with a fourteen-year-old girl; there is no 'allegedly'!&quot; FaZe Lacy defends Jasontheween amidst the case involving D4vdJason &quot;Jasontheween,&quot; Lacy's fellow clan member, has a record of collaborations with D4vd across media, like songs, streams, and music videos. Soon after the initial report on September 9 came out, Jason defended the singer, saying:&quot;He didn't do it... he didn't do it, he literally performed the next day. If he were a suspect, the police would've been after him; he's not a suspect. We're gonna perform on the 20th, me and D4vd.&quot; On September 19, Jason retracted his initial statement, saying:&quot;There's some crazy s**t going on. Yeah. I feel like I need to speak on this. Okay? Be serious for a minute. Because the narrative that's been spun on Twitter. First of, I want to retract my statement. Obviously, the other day, I was defending D4vd before all the new evidence came out. I do not condone anything that D4vd has done or is doing. Okay? That s**t is wicked and it's just unbelievable. It's been a lot to process.&quot;Lacy followed up on Jason's relationship with Davd and defended his fellow FaZe Clan member, saying:&quot;A fifteen-year-old girl [was] murdered, and instead of being human and being like, 'Oh, that's horrible, that's sad, that's so evil,' somehow, you guys try to link Jason. Y'all realize, just because you do a stream with someone, or make a song with someone... Jason has absolutely nothing to do with this at all.&quot; He then called David &quot;sick in the head&quot;:&quot;If someone has the capability of killing another human being, talking to an underage girl, and hiding it for years, that person is sick in the head, a sociopath, a psychopath.&quot; In other news, Pokimane stated that she was &quot;shocked and disturbed&quot; in response to David’s recent controversy.