"I do not condone anything that D4vd has done": Jasontheween "retracts" his defense of singer

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; has &quot;retracted&quot; his defense of David &quot;D4vd&quot; by saying that he &quot;does not condone anything&quot; that the singer has allegedly done. For those unaware, on September 8, 2025, a female's body was discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla registered in D4vd's name. Nine days later, on September 17, 2025, reports surfaced, suggesting that Los Angeles authorities had identified the individual as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.Jasontheween is a known associate of the musician, having collaborated on livestreams and produced music with him. Furthermore, before reports about the identity of the female who was discovered in the vehicle registered in David's name surfaced, Jason defended the 20-year-old by saying:&quot;Hey, I'mma say this right now - he didn't kill anybody, bro. He didn't kill anybody. There's no way! There's no way! He's on tour. He didn't kill anybody. He's been on tour. He literally performed yesterday! Bro, do you see the videos that he makes? There is no way he is killing somebody!&quot;On September 19, 2025, Jasontheween addressed the situation and &quot;retracted&quot; his defense of D4vd. He said:&quot;There's some crazy s**t going on. Yeah. I feel like I need to speak on this. Okay? Be serious for a minute. Because the narrative that's been spun on Twitter. First of, I want to retract my statement. Obviously, the other day, I was defending D4vd before all the new evidence came out. I do not condone anything that D4vd has done or is doing. Okay? That s**t is wicked and it's just unbelievable. It's been a lot to process.&quot;Jasontheween says the individual named Celeste, whom he met at FaZe House, is not the same as Celeste Rivas Hernandez while addressing his association with D4vdJasontheween continued the conversation, saying that the Celeste he met at the FaZe House was not the same person as Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He elaborated:&quot;And, one more thing, I want to say, the girl that I met named Celeste at the FaZe House, is not the same Celeste that was killed. RIP to that girl. But, yeah, condolences to that girl and her family. That s**t is f**king horrific. But, yeah, let's just move on, bro. All right?&quot;Jasontheween added that he was &quot;not even close friends&quot; with David:&quot;One thing I also want to add to the D4vd situation. I did not know anything. I'm not even close friends with D4vd. I made a song with him. All right? I had dinner with him one time in a group setting, and then motherf**kers saying that I'm best friends with him. No, bro. That's just f**king insane.&quot;In addition to Jasontheween, Parti and Rumble streamer Nico &quot;Sneako&quot; has commented on the situation involving D4vd, describing the singer as a &quot;pedophile and murderer.&quot;