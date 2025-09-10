Twitch streamer Jason "Jasontheween" and singer David "D4vd" have collaborated multiple times across music videos, streams, and songs. David also played a role in Jason and Sakura Shymko's saga, with his part in the "Favorite Flower" remix and "Summer Uptown," which was released at the height of "Jakura" fever and featured a cameo from Shymko in the official music video.

On September 8, 2025, during D4vd's tour of America following the release of his debut album "Wither," decomposing human remains of a woman’s body were discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer in Los Angeles. This incident prompted a homicide investigation, and according to NBC News, David "is fully cooperating with the authorities."

This article will review Jasontheween's collaborations with D4vd across various mediums and how their relationship resulted in the creation of the viral "Summer Uptown" song, which currently has over 2.6 million views on YouTube.

Looking at Jasontheween and D4vd's history of collaborations

Jason and David had their first on-stream interaction in September 2024. During the stream, the singer mentioned how his musical career started:

"I came up off Fortnite, my mama told me to make some music for my Fortnite montages, and that's how it got started."

Notably, the singer first gained popularity after posting a series of Fortnite montages on his YouTube channel named "d4vd gaming," which was created in April 2016. Now, he is the artist behind Fortnite's anthem, "Locked & Loaded," which was released on September 3, 2025.

Jasontheween and D4vd while listening to the first edition of "Summer Uptown" (Image via JasonTheWeen Live/YouTube)

Overall, their debut stream featured discussions on music, sports, and more, along with reviews of their old TikTok videos and FaZe Clan clips.

Then, in April 2025, David released the music video to his song "What Are You Waiting For," which featured Jasontheween and streamer Imane "Pokimane" as actors. Jason documented the behind-the-scenes of his day on set in a Twitch stream.

Then, in July, David visited the Los Angeles FaZe house and made music with Jason. The two remixed the streamer's viral love song for Sakura titled "Favorite Flower," and created the first version of "Summer Uptown," which was officially released on July 10.

