"We're not doing night shifts": Lacy announces FaZe Clan members will not be on camera 24/7 during upcoming subathon

Twitch streamer Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; has announced that he and the other FaZe Clan members partaking in the upcoming FaZe Subathon have collectively decided not to appear in front of the camera throughout the entire twenty-four hours every day, with them not sleeping in front of the camera.Claiming that FaZe Clan members decided against doing &quot;night shifts&quot; during a collective meeting, Lacy stated:&quot;Last night, we had a subathon meeting, and we decided that we're not doing night shifts.&quot;&quot;We clock out at night&quot;: Lacy discusses changes to streaming schedule for FaZe Clan's upcoming subathonFaZe Clan is hosting a month-long subathon, which will take place in October 2025. FaZe Clan member Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; had made headlines during last year's subathon after crossing over 100,000 concurrent subscriptions, emerging as the most successful out of the new members that were taken in following FaZe Clan's reboot in April 2024. Jasontheween has stated that he will be part of this year's subathon as well.In a clip taken from his Twitch broadcast on September 4, 2025, Lacy explained the new schedule the group members had created for the subathon and the reasoning behind the decision they had made:&quot;Basically, we were sitting there thinking about it, we were like, okay, every day, we go live... we stream and then we clock out at night. If we had night shifts, it would be the exact same thing. We would all be live, then we would be switching ingests as soon as we go to sleep, it wouldn't even feel like a 24/7 subathon. It would just be like, we go live and we end stream, it would be the same thing.&quot;In August 2025, fellow FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; had hinted that he may not be an active participant in FaZe's subathon due to his being worried about not receiving any Twitch subscriptions.