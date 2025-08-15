Stable Ronaldo says he may not participate in upcoming FaZe Clan subathon

Twitch star and FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; has stated that he may not participate in the organization's upcoming subathon. The subathon is an annual event, during which all affiliated streamers come together to host non-stop broadcasts throughout an entire month.A subathon typically features a timer counting down to the end of the livestream. Viewers can extend the broadcast by purchasing subscriptions. The goal is to keep the event running for the full month-long duration by encouraging the audience to buy enough subscriptions.On August 14, 2025, Stable Ronaldo appeared alongside Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; in an IRL livestream. When the topic of the FaZe Clan subathon came up, the streamer revealed that he is considering not participating this year:&quot;I'm not doing it this year. I don't know, bro. I just feel like, lowkey, bro, I don't know about this subathon this year. Yeah, I just don't think like... I don't think I'm going to get any subs this year.&quot;Stable Ronaldo had to prematurely end his broadcast during last year's FaZe subathonFaZe Clan held a subathon in September 2024, during which all affiliated streamers ran individual non-stop broadcasts under the group's banner. The event was a major success, with Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; amassing over 100,000 subscribers and the organization reportedly earning more than $2 million, according to former member Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax.&quot;However, Stable Ronaldo had to end his livestream prematurely on September 25, 2025, after failing to gain enough subscribers to keep the event going. Despite fans urging him to raid Jasontheween’s broadcast to continue the momentum, he chose not to and concluded his subathon.More recently, Stable Ronaldo pledged a donation to Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; TeamWater campaign. However, instead of contributing in US dollars, he announced that he would be donating ₹100,000 to the initiative.