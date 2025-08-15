  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Stable Ronaldo says he may not participate in upcoming FaZe Clan subathon

Stable Ronaldo says he may not participate in upcoming FaZe Clan subathon

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 15, 2025 02:50 GMT
Stable Ronaldo has stated that he may not participate in this year
Stable Ronaldo has cast doubt over his participation in this year's FaZe Clan subathon (Image via stableronaldo/Twitch)

Twitch star and FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has stated that he may not participate in the organization's upcoming subathon. The subathon is an annual event, during which all affiliated streamers come together to host non-stop broadcasts throughout an entire month.

Ad

A subathon typically features a timer counting down to the end of the livestream. Viewers can extend the broadcast by purchasing subscriptions. The goal is to keep the event running for the full month-long duration by encouraging the audience to buy enough subscriptions.

On August 14, 2025, Stable Ronaldo appeared alongside Nick "Lacy" in an IRL livestream. When the topic of the FaZe Clan subathon came up, the streamer revealed that he is considering not participating this year:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm not doing it this year. I don't know, bro. I just feel like, lowkey, bro, I don't know about this subathon this year. Yeah, I just don't think like... I don't think I'm going to get any subs this year."
Ad

Stable Ronaldo had to prematurely end his broadcast during last year's FaZe subathon

FaZe Clan held a subathon in September 2024, during which all affiliated streamers ran individual non-stop broadcasts under the group's banner. The event was a major success, with Jason "Jasontheween" amassing over 100,000 subscribers and the organization reportedly earning more than $2 million, according to former member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax."

Ad

However, Stable Ronaldo had to end his livestream prematurely on September 25, 2025, after failing to gain enough subscribers to keep the event going. Despite fans urging him to raid Jasontheween’s broadcast to continue the momentum, he chose not to and concluded his subathon.

More recently, Stable Ronaldo pledged a donation to Jimmy "MrBeast's" TeamWater campaign. However, instead of contributing in US dollars, he announced that he would be donating ₹100,000 to the initiative.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications