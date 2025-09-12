"He didn't kill anybody": Jasontheween comments on the recent situation involving singer D4vd

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" has spoken out about a recent incident involving his associate and singer, David "D4vd." For context, D4vd made headlines when reports surfaced indicating that on Monday, September 8, 2025, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) discovered a woman's body in a body bag inside the front trunk of an impounded Tesla vehicle registered to the musician in a tow yard in Hollywood.

Furthermore, NBC News reported that David was "fully cooperating with the authorities."

At the seven-minute mark of his Twitch stream on September 11, 2025, Jasontheween shared his thoughts on the situation, saying that D4vd "didn't kill anybody":

"'Stop spamming D4vd.' I mean, I've got to speak on that. That's just been everywhere, my whole For You page, happened what, like three days ago? Hey, I'mma say this right now - he didn't kill anybody, bro. He didn't kill anybody. There's no way! There's no way! He's on tour. He didn't kill anybody. He's been on tour. He literally performed yesterday! Bro, do you see the videos that he makes? There is no way he is killing somebody!"

The FaZe Clan member went on to explain his "theory" about the Favorite Flower and Summer Uptown star's situation:

"'He was framed.' Either he was framed, or my theory is somebody killed someone and stole D4vd's car, and left it in the trunk. But I'm also not a detective. So... innocent until proven guilty. 'Stealing a Tesla?' Hey, bro, there's a lot of crazy hackers out here. There's a lot of crazy hackers! Plus, it was impounded, right? That s**t was crazy."

Timestamp - 00:07:24

Crocs and Hollister reportedly dropped D4vd after a woman's body was found in a Tesla registered to the singer

Footwear News reported on September 9, 2025, that Crocs and Hollister had decided to remove D4vd from their campaigns following an investigation into the body found in a car registered in his name.

In a public joint statement, Crocs and Hollister said:

"We are aware of this developing story. With respect to the current situation, we have removed campaign content featuring D4vd while the investigation continues."

In other streamer news, popular League of Legends content creator Maks "Drututt" got banned from Twitch for the seventh time on September 11, 2025, for commenting on the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska.

