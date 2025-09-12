League of Legends streamer Drututt banned from Twitch for commenting on the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska 

Popular League of Legends streamer Maks "Drututt" has been banned from Twitch for seven days. On September 11, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community that the content creator's account had been suspended for the seventh time on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

As of this writing, while trying to access Drututt's channel, a message appears stating that it is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service (ToS).

Message that appears while trying to access the League of Legends streamer's Twitch channel on September 11, 2025 (Image via twitch.tv/Drututt)

On the same day, the Challenger League of Legends player took to X to disclose that he got banned from Twitch for commenting on the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska.

For those unfamiliar, Iryna Zarutska was a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was allegedly murdered by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. on a light rail commuter train in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22, 2025.

Expressing his intention to "never" discuss politics on his Twitch livestreams, Drututt wrote:

"7 day ban because i said "The animal who stabbed the ukrainian girl on the metro should get killed, thats when i will pop champagne and celebrate" My bad never speaking politics again"

The streamer's X post in which he disclosed why his Twitch account got banned for the seventh time (Image via x.com/Drututt)

Drututt was previously banned from Twitch for criticizing emotes in League of Legends

Drututt made headlines in August 2024 when he got banned for the fifth time on Twitch. He eventually provided details about the situation, saying that the livestreaming platform took action against him after he criticized two League of Legends emotes and mentioned George Floyd.

In an X post, the streamer wrote:

"14 days for saying 'Akali and Rope Pingu emoji were bad but taking a p*ss at George Floyd is okay I guess' when looking at the new emote Riot posted. IDK is this deserved? It's not like I was laughing at the tragedy itself but more of how stupid Riot is not to notice. Bro, this can not be f**king real. I'm already mentally gone really hard from jungling 12 hours a day. Can I not LOSE MY CHANNEL FOR 14 DAYS?"

