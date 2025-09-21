Viral “2 Celestes?” internet theory amidst D4vd’s ongoing investigation into 15-year-old girl's death explained

The shocking discovery of a decomposing body in the trunk of American singer D4vd’s impounded Tesla on September 8, 2025, has sparked a frenzy of online speculation. As the investigation into the dead body continues, a viral internet theory, dubbed the '2 Celestes?' theory has emerged and is gaining traction across social media.According to an NBC News report from September 17, 2025, the police department of Los Angeles confirmed that the body found in D4vd’s Tesla belonged to a girl named Celeste Rivas, who went missing in 2024 at the age of 13. Her identity was established with the help of her family, who also told the police that she indeed had a boyfriend named David.Days later, however, a new layer of intrigue appeared in this case as an X user named JRP posted a video on September 20, 2025, captioned:&quot;Why are there 2 Celestes?&quot;In the video, the X user introduced the “2 Celestes?” theory, suggesting that there might be more to D4vd’s story than initially believed.In the video, the user claimed that there were in fact two women named Celeste allegedly linked to D4vd: Celeste Rivas, the 15-year-old victim, and a 23-year-old woman named Celeste Herrera.JRP also added that the second woman named Celeste Herrera was known for interacting with the singer D4vd frequently on social media.“Strangely, she not only shares a similar name with the first Celeste, but also bears an uncanny resemblance in appearance and temperament,” the user said.More about the ‘2 Celestes’ theory in relation to singer D4vdSinger D4vd (Image via Getty Images)In his video discussing the “Two Celestes” theory connected to singer D4vd, aka David Anthony Burke, X user JRP questioned the striking number of coincidences surrounding the case.Referring to Celeste Rivas, JRP claimed that she was allegedly close to Burke's life. The user also suggested that the singer may have developed an unhealthy fixation on the younger Celeste.His speculation about Rivas, the victim found in Burke's Tesla, wasn't too far-fetched because of a TMZ report dated September 18, 2025.According to the report, several links had been found between Burke and Celeste Rivas. This included one newly surfaced video, shot in January 2024, which showed the singer and Rivas together on a livestream answering questions from fans.Another detail noted in the report was their matching tattoos. Rivas had a “shhh…” tattoo inked on her right index finger, a design Burke coincidentally shared in the exact same place.In his video, JRP further claimed that Burke probably shared a sweet relationship with Rivas but suggested that something must have gone wrong between them. After that, the singer could no longer see her, and according to X user JRP, this loss might have driven him to seek a substitute.The video also argued that the appearance of the second Celeste, Celeste Herrera, might not have been mere coincidence.JRP suggested that her facial resemblance and shared name made her seem like a replacement for the younger girl, allowing her to take on a disturbingly symbolic role in the singer’s life.“The older Celeste’s appearance seems like fate sending him a stand-in. With the same name and similar looks, she perfectly fills the void left behind. She not only becomes his next target, but also helps blur the public’s perception,” JRP claimed.The video ended on a chilling note, raising concerns about Celeste Herrera’s safety.“When people hear Celeste, they subconsciously confuse the two very different individuals. If all of this is intentional, is the older Celeste truly safe?” the X user said.What else do we know about Celeste Rivas, the woman found in D4vd’s Tesla?Singer D4vd (Image via Getty Images)As per an NBC report dated September 17, the remains of Celeste Rivas were found on September 8 in D4vd’s Tesla after Los Angeles police were called to Hollywood Tow to investigate an impounded Tesla. The vehicle had been impounded after a person reported it abandoned.After Celeste Rivas’ body was discovered, she was identified through forensics.After the identification of the body, LAPD put forward their statement about the crime classification.“At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death,” LAPD said.As per the report, the medical examiner’s office also shared a statement, detailing Celeste Rivas’s physical features at the time of her death. She was wearing black leggings with tube top, stud earrings and metal chain bracelet. She was described as having wavy black hair and weighing about 71 pounds.Statement from law enforcement, per NBC News, revealed that her body remains found in the Romantic Homicide singer's car were not intact. The medical examiner also reported that the girl had been dead in the car for an extended period.As per the aforementioned TMZ report, despite the apparent connections between D4vd and Celeste Rivas, and the growing speculation surrounding the singer, the police have yet to name a suspect in Rivas’ death.