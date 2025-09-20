"Nobody went to the police" - DJ Akademiks claims some of the well-loved rappers are doing the same thing as D4vd and not getting caught

DJ Akademiks recently insinuated that he knew several beloved Chicago rappers engaging in activity similar to what rapper D4vd has been linked to after authorities found the remains of a 15-year-old girl in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him. On September 8, 2025, police were called to the Hollywood Tow yard to investigate a foul smell emanating from a parked Tesla and discovered the decomposed remains of a teenager named Celeste Rivas.According to the BBC, the car, which had Texas license plates, was registered to 20-year-old rapper D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. Rivas was reported missing on April 5, 2024, from Lake Elsinore, California.In his recent Rumble livestream, dated September 19, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on the incident, linking it to his recent claims of Iggy Azalea approaching him with &quot;very criminal&quot; allegations about Playboi Carti, with whom she shares a son. Akademiks alluded to knowing personal secrets about several rappers, which allegedly included unlawful activity. He claimed that he knew three Chicago-based rappers who people might consider &quot;legends&quot; and who displayed the same behavior as D4vd. Furthermore, he added that it wasn't his business to bring these things to light, as no one approached the authorities about said rappers.&quot;It's a lot of times I know people's personal business. I know a lot of these n***as' personal business. So when Iggy comes to me, I'm giving her grace, and I'm like, 'I know three rappers that y'all love ...y'all be in turmoil if I told y'all...we're about to talk about this D4vd guy, he was f**king a girl who was 14 or 15, I know three Chicago rappers y'all might consider legends that was doing the same!' And it wasn't for me to talk about cos nobody went to the police.&quot;D4vd cancelled his tour amid the investigation into the dead teenagerD4vd reportedly cancelled the remaining US dates of his &quot;Withered World Tour&quot; amid the investigation into the dead teenager found in a Tesla registered to him. According to TMZ, the rapper cancelled his remaining two US shows scheduled for September 19 in San Francisco and September 20 in Los Angeles. Additionally, his Seattle show, scheduled for September 17, was also canceled after the coroner's office identified the 15-year-old girl. According to USA Today, several of his European tour dates have also been cancelled. A spokesperson for D4vd stated that the 20-year-old rapper was &quot;fully cooperating with authorities&quot; regarding the investigation.RapTV @RapLINKThe body found in singer d4vd's Tesla has been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing on April 5, 2024. D4vd has cancelled his tour stop in Seattle that was originally scheduled for tonight.In a statement on September 16, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office stated that it had confirmed with &quot;the Los Angeles Police Department that Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been identified as the juvenile who was reported missing from Lake Elsinore.&quot; The decomposed remains of Celeste Rivas were reportedly discovered in the trunk of the Tesla. The remains were not intact, and Rivas was reportedly identified through forensics. She had been wearing a &quot;tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet, and stud earrings,&quot; NBC News reported. As of this writing, the coroner's office has not identified Rivas' cause of death, with a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department saying:&quot;At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time.&quot;D4vd has yet to officially comment on the cancellation of his tour dates at the time of this writing.