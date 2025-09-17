“Stay outta my DMs”: DJ Akademiks continues to slam Iggy Azalea after rapper allegedly accuses Playboi Carti of being violent 

DJ Akademiks has taken multiple digs at Iggy Azalea in regards to their recent exchange about Playboi Carti. The former accused Azalea of sending him messages about Carti and his alleged violent behavior.

Azalea and Carti started dating in 2018 and had a son named Onyx in June 2020 before separating later that year. Iggy Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, recently appeared on N3on's stream and spoke about how men would approach her for s*xual favors. Many fans assumed that it was about Playboi Carti.

DJ Akademiks reacted to this on his stream on September 15, claiming that Azalea sent him multiple messages about Carti. He said (h/t Complex):

“You're trying to use me to try to get this man canceled because you told me very criminal things about him. You told me very evil things about him, you made allegations about him that I've never heard you say online, and I don't know why you would tell me because the things you would tell me, I don't think you should tell a blogger, you should tell the police.”

Iggy Azalea then responded to Akademiks with numerous lengthy posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, September 16. In one of the tweets, she admitted that she sent him messages but slammed him, writing:

IGGY AZALEA @IGGYAZALEA Yes @Akademiks I DMd you! 24hrs later, you had zero response… Because you don’t want to report factual information or stand corrected in a public forum. That’s the truth. I listened to your monologue trying to paint me as some obsessed jealous ex because you watch rage

DJ Akademiks first reacted with a dismissive message that read,

"Whoopty Doo!"

However, he also then went on a tirade, writing numerous tweets against Azalea. In one of the posts, he wrote:

"Tell her ass to stay outta my DMs at 4 AM I don’t give a f*ck bout her or her baby daddy that much. Writing me 30 paragraphs telling me pregnancy stories n sh*t. Shordy make a tik tok n eat a d**k!!"

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Tell her ass to stay outta my DMs at 4 AM I don’t give a f*ck bout her or her baby daddy that much. Writing me 30 paragraphs telling me pregnancy stories n shit. Shordy make a tik tok n eat a dick!! @IGGYAZALEA

In another post, he wrote:

"Shordy I ain’t finna argue wit u cuz u tight bout being a single baby mama.. pick better next time. All that trauma sh*t u texted me I don’t give 1 f*cks about u or ur trauma. Eat a d**k."

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Shordy I ain’t finna argue wit u cuz u tight bout being a single baby mama.. pick better next time. All that trauma shit u texted me I don’t give 1 f*cks about u or ur trauma. Eat a dick.

Akademiks wrote multiple such tweets, dissing Azalea, who also responded by saying that she didn't mention Playboi Carti.

When Iggy Azalea said she is not co-parenting Onyx

Univision's "Premios Juventud" 2017 Celebrates The Hottest Musical Artists And Young Latinos Change-Makers - Backstage (Image Source: Getty)

Iggy Azalea gave birth to her son with Playboi Carti in June 2020, and they split just four months later. In an interview with Jesse Tyler Ferguson in July last year, the Black Widow singer said that she is not co-parenting Onyx.

"I'm very much a single mother, I'm very much the only parent. No disrespect, but I am not co-parenting, really. That's just the reality of it. It's 24/7," she said.

She added that her mother, Tanya, has been helping her a lot, as she added:

"Sometimes it can't even be put into words, and I'm still like that as an adult, where I'm not even calling for advice but I just I'm calling to tell you, 'Please get on a plane, because I don't even need you to say anything I just need you to sit in the corner of the room I'm in,' and somehow it helps."

Azalea also revealed that she had been working with a life coach post-breakup to deal with things.

