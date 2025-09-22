Why is YNW Melly in prison? Masika Kalysha compares D4vd to the controversial rapper, slams him for foreshadowing killing a girl in his song 

Masika Kalysha has likened D4vd's recent situation to YNW Melly, who is in prison for allegedly murdering two people. She slammed both rappers for foreshadowing the murders of victims in their respective cases.
A 15-year-old girl's body was found in a Tesla, which was registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, on September 8. The girl has been identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and as per TMZ, she was missing for over a year. The investigation is still ongoing.
On the other hand, YNW Melly is currently in prison, awaiting a trial, which is scheduled for January 2027. He was arrested in 2018, along with YNW Bortlen, for the alleged murders of two of their friends.
Referencing the two cases, reality TV star Masika Kalysha shared her thoughts on her Instagram stories on Friday, September 19 (via Hot New Hip Hop). About David Burke's case, she wrote:
“You don’t have the brain capacity to make certain decisions, which is why you’re supposed to listen to your parents. This little girl thought she knew it all… and ended up killed, dead, by this n***a. This n***a wrote a song about f***in’ killing her before she was killed."
Then, likening it to YNW Melly's case, Kalysha added:
“Different situations, but it’s kind of like Melly. When he wrote the song about killing his friends, then he killed his friends… Like, why is this nasty n***a not in jail. It’s disgusting.”
She even declared YNW Melly guilty before adding:
“Any grown-ass man that wants a little ass girl is a sicko anyway. Like already prison. Jail.”
D4vd, meanwhile, was on tour when the news broke, and he has now canceled his upcoming shows. As per his agent, he is fully cooperating with the investigations.
As per TMZ, the singer also had a similar tattoo to that of Celeste - "Shh..." written on their right finger. The victim's mother had also said that her daughter's boyfriend's name was allegedly David. However, it's unclear if this refers to the singer or some other person.
Also Read: "Did not age well": Perez Hilton reacts after report of D4vd posting TikTok video about chopping up a girl surfaces
More about YNW Melly's case as co-accused signs a plea deal
Meanwhile, in the YNW Melly case, his co-accused, YNW Bortlen, signed a plea deal on September 9, as per the Miami Herald. The prosecutors reportedly didn't have enough evidence to prove he was guilty of the murders. However, they claim he was the driver when the shooting happened and also helped Melly frame the case as a drive-by shooting.
After the plea deal was signed, prosecutors Taylor Collins and Justin Griffis wrote in a statement:
“Cortlen Henry has no prior criminal history. Given the above evidence and issues, it was decided that the best course of action would be to resolve the cases to the bottom of the guidelines followed by a probationary sentence...”
YNW Bortlen signed a no-contest plea deal, admitting to accessory after the fact and witness tampering charges. He will now go to prison for 10 years, but he has already served around 4.5 years of it. He will also serve six years of probation after it.
Bortlen will also provide a proffer in the case, which means he will provide information to the prosecutors without testifying.
Also Read: What is a "no contest" plea? Everything to know as YNW Bortlen avoids double murder charges