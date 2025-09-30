“Maybe her mama done it and set him up”: Charleston White defends D4vd amid Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder accusations 

Charleston White has shared his thoughts on D4vd's case regarding the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. He asserted that the singer is not guilty and made speculations about the entire case as well.

On September 8, 2025, the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the body of a young girl in a Tesla. The car was registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. The singer hasn't been charged in the case so far, but speculation around the case is on the rise.

Amidst this, comedian, activist, and entrepreneur Charleston White has asserted that Burke is innocent. He said on an episode of the Say Cheese! podcast, released on September 28:

"He didn't do it. When they gonna let a n***a stay out this long and they got a little bit of evidence. They arrest n***as with way less evidence."

"If they found a dead body in me and your car, and this is our car, do you think they'll let me and you stay out? If they got all this information on him dating a minor, an underage kid... What n***a they let just stay free like this? Why would they let him walk this freely, only to lose endorsements and sponsorships and cancel shows, but not his freedom?" he added.

White also shared his speculations about the case, saying that maybe D4vd bought the car for someone else. He also said that maybe Celeste's mother, her cousins, or her relatives killed her and are trying to frame the singer.

White said:

"They don't let Black men get away with these kind of crimes... Not under this president, homie. You see what they did to Diddy? ... You can't make me believe they going this easy on a n***a that done something horrible to a kid. ... It don't make sense to me..."

"Maybe his mama done it, maybe her mama done it and set him up. Maybe one of them racist uncles or cousins don't like n***as... Maybe the other boyfriend done it, maybe the pimp who was sex trafficking her for the last year done it," he added.

White concluded by saying that maybe the evidence doesn't point towards Burke as he would've been arrested by now if it were. He believes that the singer is being set up.

Police report that Celeste could've been dead for weeks before being found in car registered to D4vd

Support + Feed 2023 Fall Fundraiser (Image Source: Getty)

In a new report, published by People on September 28, the police have suggested that Celeste Rivas could've been dead for weeks before the discovery of her body. LAPD Captain and Commanding Officer Scot M. Williams told the outlet:

"We know that the Tesla had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so it is very likely Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks prior to her body being discovered."

Williams also said that the Medical Examiner hasn't provided a cause of death by the time of writing this article. Moreover, D4vd has not been charged in the case so far.

