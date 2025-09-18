Does D4vd stream on Twitch? Musician's online career explored

Musician and internet personality, David "D4vd," has been under the spotlight recently for reported ties to the death of a 15-year-old girl named Celeste Rivas, whose body was found in the trunk of David's impounded car on September 9, 2025. The singer started off his journey on YouTube, making songs for Fortnite montages on his channel, "d4vd gaming".

Since then, he's released multiple hit singles and collaborated with streamers on Twitch, including Jasontheween, with whom he made the viral track, Summer Uptown.

David himself has an account on Twitch, where he has over 80,000 followers. His most recent stream was a broadcast directly from his Withered album release tour on September 7, which was streamed live to over 7,600 viewers.

His first stream on the record is dated December 19, 2022, which lasted about two hours in the "Just Chatting" category. Currently, he averages 3,200 viewers per stream, with a total of 130 hours of streaming under his belt.

His most popular broadcast was in May 2025, when he collaborated with streamer Pokimane and the girl band "Katseye." The stream gained over 10,800 viewers at its peak and lasted just under an hour and a half.

Looking at D4vd's YouTube career

YouTube was where D4vd's career began. In his first stream with Jasontheween, he mentioned his beginnings, saying:

"I came up off Fortnite, my mama told me to make some music for my Fortnite montages, and that's how it got started."

Interestingly enough, the 2025 Fortnite anthem, titled "Locked & Loaded", was made by David, in partnership with Epic Games. On YouTube, his oldest video is a minute-long Fortnite clip uploaded in October 2018, when the singer was about 15 years old.

Music-wise, David has been uploading tracks on the "d4vd" YouTube channel since December 2021. His first release, titled "Run Away," has over 355,000 views as of this writing.

Jasontheween recently reacted to the case surrounding the musician and said:

"He didn't do it... he didn't do it, he literally performed the next day. If he were a suspect, the police would've been after him; he's not a suspect. We're gonna perform on the 20th, me and D4vd."

In other news, xQc suggested that it was an "insane coincidence" that David had premiered "Romantic Homicide" on the same day as Celeste Rivas' birthdate.

