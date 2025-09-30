Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to part ways, putting an end to their 19-year-long marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have called it quits after nearly two decades of marriage. The former couple tied the knot in 2006, and they recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in June, with the actress sharing a black-and-white photo of them cuddling up together on her Instagram. However, on Monday, September 29, 2025, People confirmed that the two have decided to separate.TMZ first reported the split, but several other outlets have also confirmed the report, including BBC. The reason for the split remains unclear, but according to People's sources, people close to the country singer reportedly felt like the separation was &quot;inevitable.&quot; The same source was quoted as saying that Kidman and Urban have been &quot;living separately for a while,&quot; and it hasn't been a secret.Meanwhile, Page Six reported about the former couple's split, citing a source saying that the Babygirl actress didn't want to separate from the country star and was trying to save things and their marriage. The outlet has also mentioned that Keith Urban has moved out of their family home and bought a separate property, still in Nashville, Tennessee.Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 60th CMAs (Image via John Shearer/Getty Images)Urban is currently on tour, with his next concert scheduled on October 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, while Kidman has been caring for their two teenage children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are 17 and 14, respectively. The actress has also recently wrapped filming for the Practical Magic sequel.More about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban months before the splitNicole Kidman and Keith Urban's latest Instagram post together before the separation news was the actress' post to celebrate their 19th anniversary. On the other hand, Urban's last Instagram post with the actress was the night of the ACM Awards in May 2025, where they can be seen cozying up in the back of the car after the awards ceremony with Urban's trophy.It's also been several months since the former couple were spotted together in public. They were last seen together days before Nicole Kidman's anniversary post, when they attended the 2025 FIFA Clubs World Cup on June 20 in Nashville. The pair was photographed in their seats enjoying the game, holding hands, and at one point, sharing a kiss, per BBC. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostE! News also reported that days before the breakup news came out, the Oscar-winning actress was still seen wearing her wedding ring. She attended a Clé de Peau Beauté event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles last Thursday, September 25. She graced the event in a black column dress, which she accessorized with a gold necklace, a gold bracelet, and her wedding band.The outlet also reported that despite the couple living apart since the start of summer, they were reportedly working to save the marriage. However, E! News reported that it was Keith Urban who ultimately pulled the plug on their marriage and decided to separate.Speaking of living separately, Nicole Kidman has applied for residency in Portugal, as reported by the New York Post in July 2025. However, Keith Urban is reportedly not listed or mentioned in the application. Whether the Nine Perfect Strangers actress is planning to move to Portugal permanently or not is not immediately clear.While there are reports and confirmations about the split, it isn't immediately clear if the exes are planning on getting a divorce. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation.