Did Sally Field pass away? Viral claim surrounding multiple-time Oscar winner debunked

Earlier this month, a rumor surfaced online that actress Sally Field, along with several other artists, had passed away within hours of each other. The Facebook page Easy Think was among the first to make this claim on June 5, 2025.

“America Mourns as 4 National Icons Passed Away Within Hours — The Loss of These Legends Has Left a Country in Total Shock and Grief. In a heartbreaking twist of fate, four beloved American figures passed away today, leaving millions stunned and the world reeling with sorrow over this tragic coincidence,” the post was captioned.

It was accompanied by a collage featuring Sally Field along with TV director and producer Jeff Margolis. While Margolis’ image had the backdrop of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Field’s picture came with the words, “Passed away today, 1946 – 2025.”

Trending

However, the now-viral rumor is false. Sally Field did not pass away. No major publication has reported this, nor has there been any official confirmation from Field’s representatives.

Meanwhile, it is true that Jeff Margolis died on May 23, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 78. While no cause of death was disclosed, his family confirmed it to the press. Media outlets, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, also reported on Margolis’ demise.

Notably, the Easy Think post on Facebook included a link to the stories100.com website and an article titled, “A loss of these legends has left a country.” However, it failed to provide any credible sources or evidence regarding Sally Field or her death hoax.

It also didn't elaborate on the alleged deaths of other "icons" mentioned in the caption. Instead, the article discussed the demise of Jeff Margolis, that too with factual errors, such as claiming he died in 2024, when he actually died in 2025.

Sally Field did not pass away

Apart from Easy Think, other Facebook pages, including Positivity Hub and Inspire Magazine, also shared the false rumor about Sally Field on June 16 and June 23, respectively.

The captions of these posts were identical to the Easy Think post, and the accompanying collage was also the same. The only difference among the three posts was the links shared. While Easy Think included the stories100.com link, Positivity Hub directed users to the teknolojibura.com website.

Similarly, Inspire Magazine's post included a link to primedailys.com. Nevertheless, all of these websites focused on Jeff Margolis rather than Sally Field. In addition to sharing the same headlines, the content published was also similar in nature.

“Today, we dedicate this time to honor their memories and celebrate the legacies of these remarkable individuals. As we reflect on their contributions, we invite you to share your thoughts and memories of these legends. Let’s take a moment to remember each of them,” the articles began.

However, none of them clarified the alleged deaths of other celebrities. Subsequently, the articles continued:

“Jeff Margolis, an Emmy-winning television director and producer, passed away on May 23rd, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 78 years old. The cause of death was complications from cancer, as confirmed by his family.”

Margolis’s year of death is not 2024; it is 2025. Additionally, the cause of his death was not provided, contrary to what these articles claimed. Research also revealed that all these websites are known for misleading and parodic content.

In fact, primedailys.com included its own disclaimer stating that they did not make “any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information” and thus this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Sally Field was born on November 6, 1946, and she is now 78 years old. As an actress, she has performed in films, on Broadway, and on television, while also making popular music records. Her Hollywood career has spanned over six decades. She rose to fame in the early 1960s with her role as Sister Bertrille in the series, The Flying Nun.

Later, she won two Oscars for Best Actress for the films, Norma Rae and Places in the Heart. Field has also received two Golden Globe Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony nomination, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014, and the National Medal of Arts, among other accolades.

Sally Field will next appear in the Netflix adaptation of Remarkably Bright Creatures alongside Lewis Pullman. Olivia Newman is directing the project, which is currently in production.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More