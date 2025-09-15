"real Emmy highlight"- Fans react to Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls reunion at 2025 Emmy Awards

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards brought a lot of significant moments on September 14, 2025. While several talented names were celebrated at the event, one of the special parts of the ceremony was the surprising reunion of Gilmore Girls actresses Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, the lead actresses of the popular show came together on stage to present the award for the category of Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. From a show-centric stage design to their reference-filled presentation, Graham and Bledel's striking presence at the event has touched the hearts of the show's fans worldwide.

Many viewers of Gilmore Girls took to the internet to express their excitement about the reunion. One of the X users shared how this interaction became a highlight of the 2025 Emmy Awards for them. The X user shared:

"Stars Hollow's favorite mom-daughter duo is back together again. Lorelai and Rory's reunion is the real Emmy highlight."

A screenshot of the comment on X (Image via X/@reedomSpeechFS)

Several other users shared similar excitement for the Lorelai-Rory reunion at the 2025 Emmy Awards and said:

obj 🪽 @obj0x0 @PopBase My heart is so full Seeing them together again

TEE_AN 👑 @temmie_ann @PopBase 2000s vibes hitting hard. Can we get a revival already? 🫶🏻🫶🏻

Gobovi @Goboovi @PopBase Gilmore magic never fades

Kᴀɴᴡᴀʟ @itx_Kanwal_ @PopBase Nostalgia overload seeing Lorelai and Rory reunite

Several fans also discussed how the actresses looked the same as the characters they played several years ago. Some of the users on X stated:

MrHiney @hineycoin @PopBase They look exactly the same 👀

Sonel @allthingabsurd @PopBase Looks they haven’t aged a day since

Angie C. @Music_Is_Me88 @PopBase The woman who played the mom barely aged!

not zakk @zakkotoro @PopBase i miss them 🥹 and lauren is aging like a fine wine!

While the reunion becomes a significant moment for the Gilmore Girls fans, it also makes many viewers miss the series and the beloved characters.

All about Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel's reunion at the 2025 Emmy Awards

(Left to right) Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Image via Getty)

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel brought back memories of Gilmore Girls for fans around the world through their special presentation at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards. Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore, and Bledel, who acted as Rory Gilmore, came back together on stage at the ceremony to present the award for the comedy writing category on the occasion of Gilmore Girls' 25th anniversary.

The stage was designed to look like the porch of Lorelai's home, bringing a beautiful connection to the series. Witty comments and references to other prominent shows contemporary to Gilmore Girls made their segment special.

Starting on a hilarious note, Graham stated:

"25 years ago, a show called ‘Gilmore Girls’ premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage."

To which Bledel added:

"In spite of our autumnal dominance, ‘Gilmore was actually a very small show."

Talking about the show having 'no money' and getting leftover sheet cake from The Drew Carey Show brought more fun moments to their reunion segment. The duo also spoke about the show ER, continuing the comical back-and-forth on their show. Bringing the conversation towards writing, the duo went on to present the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. The Studio won the award in the category.

About Gilmore Girls

The lead actresses at the premiere of Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life (Image via Getty)

Gilmore Girls began airing in 2000 and ran for a total of seven seasons. It followed Lorelai, a single mother, and her teenage daughter, Rory, as they navigated through different challenges life threw at them. Living in Stars Hollow, the two find different characters and situations that test them, evolving their relationship as the show progresses.

The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads as follows:

"Fiercely independent single mom Lorelai raises gifted, Ivy League-bound daughter Rory amid a continual stream of quick-witted repartee."

Graham and Bledel last appeared together onscreen in the miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Besides them, other prominent cast members in the series include Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James, Keiko Agena as Lane Kim, Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, and more.

Watch all seasons of Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

