"Terrible!": Perez Hilton reacts after White Lotus Star Lukas Gage reveals painful way he found out he was being cheated on

Perez Hilton reacted after White Lotus star Lukas Gage revealed the painful way he discovered he was being cheated on. In his October 2 article, Hilton referred to Gage’s September 30, 2025, interview with the New York Post, where the 30-year-old actor recalled a past relationship that ended in shocking betrayal.

Ad

“Poor Lukas Gage!! … While speaking with the publication, The White Lotus star said he had what he believed to be an exclusive relationship with a past partner, but that all came crashing down so quickly when he contracted an STI! … Terrible!” Hilton wrote.

In his article, Perez Hilton highlighted Gage’s own words about the emotional toll the experience took on him. Quoting the actor, he wrote:

Ad

Trending

“It was a double whammy. It wasn’t that I was in an opposition to having a nonmonogamous relationship, it was just not talked about. It really kind of freaked me out and sent me into a spiral.”

Hilton then explained how, based on the interview, Gage’s ordeal worsened when his partner continued denying any wrongdoing, even after the truth became undeniable. The podcaster detailed how the actor's partner “was very much sticking to the lie,” until a doctor confirmed the infection as an STD.

Ad

Hilton then noted that the discovery grew even more devastating when Lukas Gage learned he hadn’t contracted just one but two s*xually transmitted infections.

“He found out that he didn’t have one — but TWO — s*xually transmitted diseases! OMG! Luckily they were both treatable and he’s going to be okay, but we can’t imagine what ran through his head in that moment. The betrayal,” Hilton remarked.

Ad

The podcaster further remarked that the experience left a lasting mark on Gage’s approach to relationships and s*xual health, making him more cautious and consistent in his choices. From that moment, Gage resolved to do anything he could to protect himself, including adopting a “three-month rule,” which he applied whether single, committed, or in between.

Lukas Gage opens up about s*xual health and PrEP

Lukas Gage (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned September 30, 2025, interview with The New York Post, actor Lukas Gage spoke candidly about s*xual health, emphasizing the importance of regular testing and preventative care.

Ad

He noted that conversations about s*xual health should not be confined to people who are single or casually dating, but should be relevant to everyone.

“I think having that awareness and that protection, that knowledge, is the way that we don’t have to live in fear and have anxiety,” he said.

Along with testing, the Euphoria actor also revealed that he had incorporated PrEP into his daily routine.

Ad

PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, is a medication approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lower the risk of contracting HIV. The drug prevents the virus from taking hold if someone is exposed and is considered both safe and highly effective.

The CDC recommends PrEP for anyone who has had s*x in the last six months and may be at higher risk, such as those with multiple partners, inconsistent condom use, a partner with HIV, or a recent STI diagnosis.

Ad

The agency also underscores that it is available regardless of relationship status, insurance coverage, or immigration status, offering what it calls “an added peace of mind.”

For Gage, PrEP provided not only medical protection but also emotional reassurance. He explained that it eased his anxiety and shifted the way he viewed responsibility in s*xual health, helping him “just not have to spin out and be so fearful.”

Lukas Gage also addressed misconceptions surrounding the drug, explaining:

Ad

“The misconception with PrEP is if you take it, that means that you’re reckless with yourself, with your s*x life, and it’s a free for all — and I don’t think that’s true. I think it’s just the opposite."

Lukas Gage explained that for him, being on PrEP was a form of ownership and caution, something that made him feel “cautious and careful” while reinforcing control over his health choices.

Ad

The actor also reflected on his past experiences with an STI scare and acknowledged the role of honesty in navigating s*xual health responsibly.

He admitted that mistakes happen, including his own, but stressed the importance of transparency in such situations. He noted that “no one’s perfect” and that being forthcoming, even about cheating, was crucial, calling honesty “the s*xiest thing in the world.”

With his debut memoir, I Wrote This for Attention, set for release on October 14, 2025, Lukas Gage continues his mission to break s*xual health taboos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More