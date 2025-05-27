James O’Keefe & Patrick Bet-David discuss the Diddy "video" that "would change everything" in his ongoing trial

Podcaster Patrick Bet-David, along with political activist and journalist James O'Keefe, discussed the recent developments in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trial during the May 26, 2025, episode of the PBD Podcast. The focal point of their discussion was a rumored Diddy video that, if leaked, they believed "would change everything" in the case.

As per ABC News, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused of running a sprawling sex trafficking operation and undergoing trial. Across two weeks of testimony, prosecutors called 16 witnesses, attempting to prove the rap mogul embraced violence and threats to coerce women into sex and protect his music empire.

Referring to the trial, Bet-David weighed in on the potential impact of video evidence where Diddy engaged in acts tied directly to his charges. He speculated about the implications of a leak "while the hearing is going on" and stated that it could shift the direction of the entire case.

James O'Keefe pressed Bet-David to identify what kind of footage, in his opinion, would be powerful enough to alter the public narrative or legal outcome.

"What do you think the thing if caught on video that would change everything?… What is the thing that needs to be on video in your mind?" O'Keefe asked.

Bet-David responded that footage involving Diddy engaging in same-sex acts with men who publicly present as "straight" could be pivotal. He added that the men involved often had "internal conflicts" and got "blackmailed" over their videos.

"I think those video footages—believe it or not—I believe exist in different people's phones... and they would airdrop a video to each other. I am willing to bet that, in some kind of a folder, it's sitting there with these footages—you know, that people save—that's got a specific code," Bet-David explained.

As per Patrick Bet-David, if such a video, as he described, were to be leaked, it "would change everything" in the ongoing trial.

Prosecutor Jennifer Beidel weighs in on Cassie's testimony in Diddy's trial, says it doesn't "satisfy the federal standards"

Cassandra Cassie Ventura and Sean Diddy Combs (Image via Getty)

Prosecutor Jennifer Beidel, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York — the very office prosecuting Diddy — and now a government investigations attorney in Michigan, weighed in on the latest developments in the rapper's ongoing trial. She further stated that his ex-girlfriend Cassie's testimony, in this case, doesn't "satisfy the federal standards."

As per MSNBC, in the first two weeks of Sean "Diddy" Combs' high-profile federal trial, one of the most powerful testimonies came from singer and model Cassie Ventura. She testified under oath that Combs r*ped and physically abused her, painting a disturbing picture of their relationship and the alleged coercive environment she endured.

Ventura also testified that she was coerced into "freak offs" and could not leave safely, aligning with the prosecution's allegation that Combs flew women and sex workers across state lines for commercial sex acts (sex trafficking).

However, as per an NPR report dated May 25, 2025, Jennifer Beidel explained that Ventura's account, though emotionally compelling, may not meet the legal threshold required for federal prosecution. She added that the federal charges at hand are not solely about personal abuse but about proving organized criminal behavior.

"What they really need to show from a prosecution perspective is that there was a criminal organization in play here that committed a number of illegal acts over time," Beidel added.

As per the report, Diddy had been charged with multiple accusations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution — all of which `the rap mogul had pleaded not guilty to. Thus, Beidel emphasized that Ventura's testimony alone may not be enough to prove federal crimes.

"So, simply finding that Cassie Ventura was the subject of domestic violence, while that's obviously awful and a very important thing from a state court level, doesn't satisfy the federal standard," Beidel said.

Nonetheless, Beidel acknowledged Ventura's centrality to the case, describing her as a compelling witness.

"Ventura covers a pretty long time frame and wide range of conduct…You have sort of a narrator to start out with where they're getting the story in their head to some degree," Beidel stated.

At present, Sean "Diddy" Combs is undergoing a federal trial for his sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His trial began on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

