"I had them going the distance": Billy Bush reacts to reports of Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban splitting up after almost two decades of togetherness

American radio host Billy Bush weighed in on reports that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were splitting after nearly two decades of marriage. In a video posted on September 30, 2025, to his Hot Mics with Billy Bush account on X, Bush shared his reaction to the news with a mix of surprise, nostalgia, and empathy.At the start of the clip, Bush expressed shock over the announcement, saying he had believed the Hollywood couple would endure.“Oh man, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban getting separated after almost 20 years of marriage.They've been separated since the beginning of summer.…I had them going the distance,” he remarked.Reflecting on his past experiences interviewing the couple, Bush recalled how he used to arrange them during joint appearances.“Oh man, I always used to love interviewing them. I always used to put Keith in the middle because, you know… the hype thing, always felt better with Keith next to me and Nicole a little further down,” he explained.Bush also highlighted the couple’s consistent public support for one another. He noted how Kidman often joined Urban at country music events such as the CMA Awards, while Urban frequently accompanied her to film-related appearances. According to Bush, all of this was really “very sweet, complimentary,” and signs of a “good couple.”He concluded by acknowledging that both Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were likely struggling privately with the situation, and he urged viewers to show compassion:“And you know what? Let’s be positive for them because they’re hurting too, and let’s just say this, ‘good run’.”More about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation after nearly two decades of togethernessKeith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Image via Getty Images)Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, once regarded as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples, separated, according to a TMZ report published on September 29, 2025.Multiple sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that the pair had been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”Kidman had reportedly been caring for their two daughters while “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”Insiders described the separation as one-sided, with Kidman hoping to salvage the marriage. Keith Urban had allegedly moved out of their Nashville home and secured his own residence in the city.The couple, who married in 2006, experienced both triumphs and challenges over the years.They celebrated many professional milestones together, including Kidman’s Academy Award win and Urban’s Grammy recognition. They often supported each other at premieres, award shows, and other public events.Additionally, their relationship faced serious struggles. Just months after their wedding, Urban entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction following an intervention staged by Kidman and close friends. Urban later credited that moment with saving him.Reflecting on the experience during a 2010 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, he said:“Everything was just designed, I believe, for that moment to fuse us together.” (as reported by BBC)He went on to highlight Kidman’s influence on his life, adding:“I look back now and realize Nic has taught me so much and brought so much into my life and opened my eyes in so many ways.”Despite reports of strain, public appearances in recent months suggested unity. In June 2025, Kidman and Urban were photographed together in Nashville at a FIFA Club World Cup match, fueling speculation that their marriage was intact.The couple shares two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The actress also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.So far, neither Keith Urban nor Nicole Kidman has shared any official statement. According to TMZ, the precise reason behind the split remains unclear.As per the same TMZ report, many sources told the outlet that it is uncertain whether Kidman and Urban will proceed with a divorce.