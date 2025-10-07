"Not a good look for Keith!": Perez Hilton reacts after reports claim Keith Urban "HATED" Nicole Kidman's latest film amid divorce drama

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on claims that Keith Urban “HATED” one of Nicole Kidman’s recent films, Babygirl, during a tense period leading up to their divorce. In an October 5 article on his website, Hilton addressed the growing speculation surrounding the couple’s split, adding that if the reports were true, it did not reflect well on the country singer.

“Keith Urban could not stand one of Nicole Kidman‘s latest projects!… If this is true, this is not a good look for Keith!” Hilton wrote.

In his website article, Perez Hilton gave readers a brief overview of the film at the center of the controversy.

He explained that in Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman, the actress played a “high-powered CEO who starts a submissive affair with her younger, hunky intern,” played by Harris Dickinson. He further added that what drove Kidman’s character toward the affair was her dissatisfaction with her s*x life with her on-screen husband, played by Antonio Banderas.

The podcaster then cited an October 3, 2025, report from Page Six, where a Hollywood insider claimed that Keith Urban didn’t support Nicole Kidman during Babygirl’s promotional period.

“Keith didn’t like the film and he didn’t even like Nicole promoting the movie,” the insider said.

Referring to this statement, Hilton highlighted the irony of the situation, noting that while Babygirl had been embraced by “die-hard fans,” it was Nicole Kidman’s “IRL husband” who reportedly “absolutely hated it.”

Highlighting Keith Urban’s dislike of Nicole Kidman’s latest film, Babygirl, Perez Hilton remarked:

“And that was not the only sign Keith wasn’t a fan of Babygirl! Back in August 2024, he didn’t show up to the Venice Film Festival with Nicole for the premiere of the film. He also failed to join her at the Toronto Film Festival the following month.”

What else did Perez Hilton say about Keith Urban’s treatment of Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Image via Getty Images)

In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton referred to the October 3 Page Six report and further remarked that there were “multiple sources” claiming how unsupportive Keith Urban had been of Nicole Kidman as she promoted Babygirl, a year before their divorce.”

“Another insider claimed the 57-year-old country music artist was afraid he’d get mocked because of the film’s s*xually explicit subject. And all this wasn’t a complete secret, either!” Hilton added.

The podcaster also referenced a now-viral incident from July 1, 2025, when Urban appeared on Australia’s Mix 102.3 Hayley & Max in the Morning radio show. During the interview, the hosts asked Urban about his reaction to Kidman’s intimate on-screen scenes with younger actors, including Zac Efron, in Babygirl and A Family Affair.

Hilton then detailed how the exchange ended abruptly.

“Keith didn’t answer the question! He hung up the phone instead!” Hilton remarked .

As per the previously mentioned Page Six report, following the incident, radio host Max Burford speculated that Urban’s team might have cut the call to avoid personal questions, while co-host Hayley Pearson suggested they may have “upset” the Blue Ain’t Your Color singer because “he doesn’t like the personal stuff.”

Hilton reflected on Pearson’s remark, noting that her assumption “might be right.” He pointed out that Urban had reportedly become “snippy” in previous interviews whenever questions about Kidman came up, particularly in the year leading up to their separation.

Hilton also cited another People magazine report dated July 1, 2025, in which a source close to Urban denied that he had hung up or ended the call intentionally. Reacting to the conflicting accounts, Hilton speculated on why the call had “disconnected” and what had really happened.

The podcaster further questioned Urban’s alleged lack of public support for his wife’s work, highlighting what he saw as a double standard in their relationship.

He pointed out that Nicole Kidman had “shown up all the time to CMAs and other events” for Keith Urban, yet he apparently “couldn’t suck it up and support his own wife’s latest movie,” supposedly because he “didn’t want to get mocked.”

“And FWIW, the report tracks with what we’ve been hearing about the breakup. It sounds like there was a lot of jealousy and insecurity on Keith’s end!” Perez Hilton added.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years. However, Kidman officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Currently, Urban is focusing on his High and Alive World Tour, while Kidman has recently finished filming the sequel to Practical Magic.

