"This wasn't very subtle!": Perez Hilton reacts after resurfaced clip shows Keith Urban confessing love amid ongoing split with Nicole Kidman

Perez Hilton recently reacted to a resurfaced video of Keith Urban confessing his love amid the singer’s ongoing split from Nicole Kidman. The clip, obtained and shared by TMZ on October 2, 2025, showed Urban performing on stage at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on April 1 alongside 25-year-old utility player Maggie Baugh.The pair sang The Fighter, a song originally written for Nicole Kidman. However, in the resurfaced footage, Urban appeared to fuel romance rumors by performing in a more intimate tone. At one point, while belting out the line “I was born to love you,” the 57-year-old pointed directly at Baugh and smiled at her.Hilton, in his October 2, 2025, article, commented on the moment and its timing amid Urban’s divorce from Nicole Kidman.&quot;Jeez. This wasn’t very subtle! Amid Keith Urban‘s divorce from Nicole Kidman, word on the street is that he’s moved on with a younger woman in the music industry,&quot; he wrote.He further stressed the significance of Urban’s action, noting that while the lyric itself was part of the song, the way it was directed at Baugh hardly seemed like a “coincidence.”Hilton, however, acknowledged that there could be another interpretation. Giving Urban “the benefit of the doubt,” he suggested the singer might simply have been trying to create good stage chemistry with his duet partner, something many performers do in romantic numbers.What else did Perez Hilton say about Keith Urban’s resurfaced video amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman?Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned website article, Perez Hilton weighed in on the resurfaced video of Keith Urban that emerged amidst the singer’s divorce from Nicole Kidman. The clip reignited speculation about Urban’s relationship with bandmate Maggie Baugh, as it showed him making lyrical changes on stage.During his April 1 performance at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Urban altered a lyric in The Fighter. At the end of the performance, he sang directly to Baugh:&quot;Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.&quot;Hilton suggested this particular instance of changing lyrics for his bandmate went beyond casual showmanship.&quot;Again with him saying he’ll be hers! Yikes! When the song finished, they shared a hug on stage… Um, yeah… It’s really starting to look like something might be going on here, though it’s important to note there’s been no confirmation yet if Maggie’s the new girl in Keith’s life or if he even cheated,&quot; the podcaster explainedAdditionally, the resurfaced video drew even more attention after fans linked it to a separate clip recently shared by Maggie Baugh on Instagram, which she captioned:&quot;Did he just say that?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn that footage, Urban swapped the original lyric, &quot;When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter,&quot; with, &quot;When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.&quot;In his website article, Perez Hilton also pointed to the timing of the resurfaced video featuring Urban’s performance in Las Vegas on April 1.It emerged just as People magazine reported on Urban’s personal struggles. According to the outlet, an insider close to the couple claimed the singer had been making &quot;questionable choices for some time now&quot; and stressed that the split was &quot;not the case&quot; of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman &quot;simply drifting apart.&quot;Referring to that report and the insider’s remarks, Hilton speculated whether the insider's comment about &quot;questionable choices&quot; was aimed at Urban leaving his wife for &quot;an up-and-coming singer half his age.&quot; Nicole Kidman officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences” after 19 years of marriage.At present, Urban remains focused on his High and Alive World Tour. Kidman, meanwhile, has recently wrapped filming on the sequel to Practical Magic and the series Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Scarpetta.