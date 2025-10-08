"Is there no bad blood?!?": Perez Hilton reacts as Jason & Travis Kelce rave about Blake Lively amid Taylor Swift feud rumors

Pop culture podcaster Perez Hilton, who extensively covered the rumors of a feud between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, shared his reaction to Jason and Travis Kelce reviewing Lively's debut movie.On October 6, the Kelce brothers uploaded a video on their New Heights podcast YouTube channel, where they reviewed Blake Lively's debut film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. In the episode, Jason Kelce said,&quot;It was also the film debut of our friend Blake Lively, she killed it.&quot;Perez Hilton blogged about the video on October 7 and shared his reaction, saying,&quot;Are they out of the woods? Are they in the clear? Is there no bad blood?!?...We’ve been following all the drama with Taylor Swift and her (ex?) best friend Blake Lively — and from where it stands, it seems like their feud might be over? Or maybe it never started?&quot; Perez Hilton @PerezHiltonLINKTravis Kelce &amp;amp;amp; Brother Jason GUSH Over 'Friend' Blake Lively Despite Supposed Taylor Swift Feud: 'Blake, I Love You' 🔗The podcaster added that amid the legal drama associated with It Ends With Us, there were &quot;rumors&quot; that the Grammy-winning singer and the Gossip Girl alum &quot;weren’t on speaking terms.&quot; In the blog, Hilton also referenced an alleged email in which Lively purportedly &quot;blackmailed&quot; Swift. Following this, rumors began circulating about tension in their friendship.However, he added that some recent signs suggested that it was &quot;premature&quot; to think of a rift between the two. The blogger highlighted that Lively had recently liked one of Taylor Swift's posts. Referring to Travis Kelce's review of Lively's movie, Hilton said that Swift's fiancé must have known if she was on &quot;bad terms&quot; with Lively.&quot;Travis Kelce would know if Tay was on bad terms with someone. And he isn’t acting like it!&quot; the podcaster wrote.However, according to the description of the Kelce brothers' review video, it was recorded in October 2024. The time suggested that the Kelce brothers reviewed The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants before Lively's legal battle started in December 2024.&quot;This is CRAZY,&quot; Perez Hilton reacted to online theory suggesting Taylor Swift wore Blake Lively's jewelry for her album photoshootIn another blog dated October 6, Perez Hilton reacted to fan theories suggesting that Taylor Swift wore Lively's jewelry during the photoshoot of The Life of a Showgirl.&quot;If this is true, y’all, this is CRAZY!... Blake Lively extended a small olive branch to Taylor Swift after months and months of feud rumors,&quot; the blogger wrote.The celebrity influencer also noted that there were speculations about Swift &quot;defending her friendship with Blake&quot; in the lyrics of Cancelled, a track on her new album.Further in his blog, Perez Hilton compared the jewelry pieces worn by Swift in her photoshoot to those of the Another Simple Favor actress. Referring to the &quot;jeweled cuff&quot; in Swift's hand, the blogger remarked that it looked similar to &quot;one of Blake's favorite pieces.&quot; He wondered if this was an &quot;Easter egg&quot; dropped by Swift.&quot;Would U be surprised if Mz. Swift intentionally did this? She’s the Easter egg queen, after all! Is she trying to tell us she’s #TeamBlake despite all the rumors of their falling out?&quot;In a separate development, Perez Hilton himself was subpoenaed by Blake Lively’s lawyers in July. They suspected that his videos criticizing the actress were part of an alleged smear campaign orchestrated by Justin Baldoni. However, Lively's team withdrew the subpoena recently.