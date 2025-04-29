"You will forever be a part of me" - Dominique McShain's husband pens heartfelt note for the influencer after her death from colon cancer at 21

Kiwi influencer Dominique McShain's husband recently penned down a heartfelt note after her death from colon cancer at the age of 21. As per People Magazine's April 28 report, McShain passed away on April 23, 2025. Shortly after the tragic incident, he took to Instagram on April 26, 2025, and shared a post.

“Our love can never be replicated nor erased, you will forever be a part of me, though I may never see you in the physical world, I know our spirits will meet again. Life’s too short to love you the way I wanted to, but I promise I’ll find you in the next one…” the caption read.

“Maybe then we’ll have the time we didn’t get in this life—to grow together, and to build everything we talked about. Until then, I’ll carry you with me in everything I do… Thank you for your trust, your love and for letting me hold your heart and take care of you.. Rest in peace, my beloved Dominique,” he continued.

As per the same outlet, in April 2024, the influencer received a diagnosis of incurable colon cancer. She was compelled to quit working and attending college due to the severity of her disease.

Details about Dominique McShain’s cancer and her husband's tribute following her death

After Dominique McShain's death, her husband, Sean Suson honored her memories on Saturday, April 26, by sharing a heartfelt post with a 20-photo Instagram carousel.

His post began with a picture of them strolling together along a beach at sunset. Suson and McShain made up a large portion of the collage, but there were also numerous pictures of her alone. In one video, McShain was seen smiling while wearing her bridal gown. In another, she was shown singing while playing a guitar. Pictures of them dancing, vacationing together, and kissing were also included.

On the other hand, McShain uploaded one Instagram post on April 6, a few weeks before she passed away, stating that she was nearing the end of her life and had "only a few days to a few weeks to live."

"My life may be short, but I genuinely think I've squeezed every bit out of it. I won the lottery with a family that loves me unconditionally, friends who would 10000% donate a liver to me or do anything they could,” she added.

"Recently, I've been picturing Heaven often — a place where l'll finally be free from the pain that's been with me for so long. I imagine myself without the constant suffering, no longer needing medication just to survive the day. I'll be able to run, to breathe, to feel whole," Dominique wrote.

Dominique McShain also continued by talking about how she reportedly came to terms with the loss of future "key adult moments." Meanwhile, The NZ Herald reported on April 25 that her death was announced a year after she revealed her diagnosis of the illness on the internet.

As she posted details of her cancer treatment, her TikTok and Instagram garnered a sizable following. The outlet further stated that she was also interviewed by the publication last year, soon after her diagnosis. It all began when she started feeling extremely exhausted at the beginning of her first semester in college in 2024.

According to the same source, Dominique McShain's symptoms worsened and included blood in her stools, constipation and diarrhoea that alternated, abdominal pain, and a marked decrease in appetite. She went to her doctor after feeling that her liver was swollen and hard, which prompted a number of tests.

An emergency ultrasound was also done when a follow-up test was conducted a week later. It reportedly showed more liver damage, despite blood tests suggesting an infection. Large liver tumors were also discovered during scans after Dominique McShain was admitted to the hospital that evening. It was proven to be cancer by a follow-up biopsy.

Meanwhile, the same source stated that her obituary was posted on Funeral Chapels on the same day of her death.

On the other hand, as of now, Dominique McShain’s other family members haven’t said anything.

