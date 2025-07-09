"Your brain has learned an alternative" — Harvard-trained psychiatrist explains alleged science behind p*rn addiction & method to break the cycle

A Harvard-trained psychiatrist is revealing the science of p*rn addiction and offering a science-based way to change compulsive behavior. Dr. Alok Kanojia, a global expert on addiction and the founder of Healthy Gamer, discussed how the brain gets stuck in addictive patterns and how to develop healthier coping strategies.

Ad

Dr. Kanojia appeared on The Diary of A CEO on July 7, 2025, and stated that with p*rnography, the brain comes to rely on it as an easy way out of stress, loneliness, or boredom, a sort of dopamine-driven feedback loop.

The psychiatrist offered an approach to combat this dependency.

"So, alternate nostril breathing is really good for a couple of reasons. The first is that it requires you to pay attention. And then you do it for a little while. Calms down the physiology. You'll feel a little bit calmer. And now the urge has disappeared. It'll come back. It'll come back stronger. But your brain has learned an alternative," he said.

Ad

Trending

This method is consistent with neuroplasticity findings that repeated behavior change may erode the addictive neural pathways in the long run.

Ad

Psychiatrist Dr. Alok Kanojia's comments on p*rnography addiction explored

Dr. Alok Kanojia’s observations come against the backdrop of increasing concern about the societal effects of p*rn addiction, particularly for young men. Excessive users experience erectile dysfunction, social isolation, and lowered motivation, according to studies, a trend the psychiatrist ties to larger mental health problems in digital-native generations.

Dr. Kanojia also detailed that when the brain depends upon a single solution for the regulation of emotion, dependence thrives. He said,

Ad

"The whole reason we get trapped in a cycle of addiction is because we have one solution to one problem. The moment that we create a second solution, a lot of things change."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The psychiatrist suggested a daily routine of five to fifteen minutes where one would practice training their brain during non-craving hours using tools like mindfulness, breath work, and movement. He said,

"Now, we have to train that a little bit ahead of time. It's hard to do that for the first time when you have a craving. So, you need to practice it for like maybe 5 to 15 minutes every single day. as you get good at it. If you have a craving for p*rnography, you can use that practice."

Ad

As research on behavioral addictions grows, Dr. Kanojia offers a science-based and compassionate approach to helping people. Instead of focusing on guilt, his methods use brain plasticity and retraining, giving new hope for lasting recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More