"It’s pleasure that poisons joy"— Russell Brand makes bizarre comments on pornography amid alleged sexual assault scandal

British actor and comedian Russell Brand made bizarre comments on pornography in the latest episode of his Rumble podcast, Stay Free with Russell Brand, amidst his ongoing sexual assault scandal. On May 23, 2025, Brand took to X where he shared a clip from his podcast video, captioned:

Previously, on April 4, 2025, Russell Brand was charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault. In the brief court appearance on May 2, 2025, Brand listened as the charges were laid out, and then he was granted conditional bail (as per CNN).

In the above-mentioned clip, Brand’s critique focused heavily on the disconnect between physical pleasure and deeper emotional fulfillment. He warned that pleasure, especially when commodified, can be misleading, keeping one "distracted" rather than providing true satisfaction.

Brand further reflected on his history with addiction, revealing a pattern of trading long-term happiness for short-term gratification.

"I’m an addict. So I’ll give up long-term joy for short-term pleasure all of the time. I’ll fall down that hole again and again," he said.

In the podcast, he also admitted to having relapsed into watching porn after a long break. His reaction to it was initially one of awe, praising the visual appeal and wondering why he had ever stopped. He recalled thinking:

"Oh my god why would you stop looking at porn — it’s amazing, it’s brilliant. Look at these beautiful women."

However, he soon described the experience turning hollow as he realized that all he did was objectify women.

What else do we know about Russell Brand’s sexual assault scandal?

Russell Brand, once a celebrated figure in the U.K.’s comedy and media industry, has been formally charged with multiple criminal offenses. As per an article by The Guardian, dated April 4, 2025, Brand was accused of one count each of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape, along with two additional counts of sexual assault, with four separate women.

As per the aforementioned report, the incidents involving Russell Brand happened between 1999 and 2005, all within England. The first accusation dated back to 1999, alleging that Brand r*ped a woman in the Bournemouth area. In 2001, he was said to have indecently assaulted another woman in Westminster, London.

By 2004, further allegations emerged, with claims that Brand had both orally raped and sexually assaulted a woman again in Westminster. A fourth allegation stated that he sexually assaulted a woman sometime between 2004 and 2005, also in Westminster.

The report further mentioned a statement from Det. Supt. Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police, who led the investigation. Furphy emphasized the support being offered to the women involved and urged others who may have information to assist the authorities.

"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," he said in his statement.

He further stated that a dedicated investigative team had been set up and that resources for victims were readily available.

In response to these charges, Russell Brand released a video statement on April 4, 2025, on Instagram, where he attempted to frame the situation within a broader critique of institutional authority.

"We’re very fortunate in a way to live in a time where there’s so little trust in the British government...We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people," he said.

Following the charges, Brand was released on conditional bail on May 2, 2025, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 30, 2025, for his next hearing (as per BBC).

At present, Russell Brand is actively involved in his Rumble podcast, Stay Free with Russell Brand, where he shares videos on his spiritual inclinations, criticizes globalism, and the mainstream media.

