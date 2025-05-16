Russell Brand claims people would like it if Kanye died as he is "uncancellable" and "a problem" while discussing rapper's new single

English comedian and actor Russell Brand is extending his support to controversial American rapper Kanye West’s new song Heil H*tler. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old actor took to X and shared a snippet of West’s banned song, claiming that it has a “catchy” hook.

On May 8, 2025, the hip-hop record producer released his controversial song Heil H*tler and landed in hot water for its problematic lyrics, relation to the N*zis, and praises to the dictator of N*zi Germany, Adolf H*tler.

Although most of the streaming platforms have pulled the song down, the social media platform X, has let it spread freely, generating millions of views.

After its release, on May 13, 2025, Russell Brand took to X and praised Ye’s Heil H*tler track. Tagging the artist on the post, he wrote:

“Kanye West is uncancellable because he reached such a zenith in the culture that he couldn't be killed. I think people would like it if he died. Why? Because he's a problem for their agenda. Also, let's be honest; the hook is catchy,” he said.

Russell Brand's tweet (Image via @rustyrockets/X)

Russell Brand calls Kanye West a unique figure

On May 13, 2025, the Arthur actor shared a video reaction to Kanye West’s new controversial track. Talking about the artist and his Heil H*tler song, Russell said:

“He’s working with a lot of ideas there. He’s working with a lot of ideas when you say nword, Heil H*tler. Now, firstly, Kanye West is a product of the culture, commenting on the culture.”

As the new song features a synth-heavy chorus with Ye saying, “All my ninjas N*zis, ninja, heil H*tler,” the music video of the same also received backlash for a string of antisemitic provocations. In the music video, three rows of Black men are seen wearing animal skins and repeating the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Russell Brand further explained the use of the phrase Heil H*tler in the song and the controversy behind it.

“Why is the phrase Heil H*tler offensive? Because it's seen as a vow and act of reverence to a leader that executed millions of people and waged war throughout Europe, that led to so much destruction and disaster.”

Calling Kanye West a “unique figure,” the actor in the video questioned:

“I’m not suggesting he’s a perfect person, but artists aren’t. Be honest. How many of you have still got nword Heil H*tler in your head? Because I have.”

Meanwhile, Russell Brand shared another X video on May 15, 2025, and questioned: “How can we be offended by Ye and not by Colbert’s vax song and dance?”

Russell Brand's tweet (Image via @rustyrockets/X)

Notably, Kanye West also recently stormed out of a TV interview with polarising media personality Piers Morgan when he appeared on the latter’s YouTube talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. The interview reached a bitter end after the two got into a heated conversation about the singer's X following.

Meanwhile, Kanye is set to release a new album titled WW3. According to The Algemeiner, Heil H*tler is the seventh track. The album also features songs including WW3, Bianca, Dirty Magazines, Jared, Money and Fame, Free Diddy, and more.

