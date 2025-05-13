Is Russell Brand a Christian? Comedian claims he's "lit up by the Holy Spirit" despite usage of pharmaceutical drugs previously

American standup comedian and actor Russell Brand recently shared his struggle with addiction but claimed that he is now "lit up by the Holy Spirit." In an Instagram post on May 12, 2025, Brand wrote:

"I used to take quite a lot of cocaine, crack, heroin, LSD, methamphetamines, ecstasy, and marijuana, as well as pharmaceutical drugs, but now I’m lit up by the Holy Spirit."

According to The Guardian, the Get Him to the Geek star became a Christian after getting baptised in the River Thames by British adventurer Bear Grylls in April 2024.

Russell Brand also spoke about his journey to Christianity in an episode of The Rubin Report podcast in June 2024.

"Since becoming Christian, I am learning in my choices to recognize that, as Rick Warren says, it's not about you. I'm reminded that if my aim is self-fulfillment and if I am the center of my universe, then I am probably going in the wrong direction," Brand stated.

He further explained that it wasn't a "choice" he made, adding:

"Just a series of things unfolded. I was just reading about Christianity. I was learning about Christianity, and then something really hit me in my heart hard."

What are the allegations against Russell Brand?

Russell Brand appears in court charged with r*pe and s*xual assault (Image via Getty)

London's Metropolitan Police force started actively investigating Russell Brand when multiple s*xual misconduct allegations against him became public. The allegations were first reported by British outlets such as the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023.

The Metropolitan Police Force stated that Russell Brand was charged with one count of r*pe, one of indecent assault, one of o**l r*pe, and two of s*xual assault. The alleged victims include four different women with the charges spanning from 1999 to 2005, as per a BBC report dated April 4, 2025.

The Police department further outlined the details of the charges. They noted that Russell Brand was charged with r*ping a women in 1999 in the Bournemouth area, Southern England.

Brand was further charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 in the Westminster area of London by "grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet," as per an NBC News report. Another charge includes o**lly r*ping a woman in 2004 in Westminster, and s*xually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005.

The Police statement further noted:

"The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police."

Amid the allegations, Russell Brand was told to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 2 May 2025, where he was granted conditional bail.

Meanwhile, Brand denied these allegations through a video posted on X on April 4, 2025, stating:

"I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a s*x addict and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes... I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that."

During his appearance at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 2, 2025, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered Brand to appear at the Central Criminal Court on May 30, 2025.

