"That was horrifying" — Shannon Sharpe's ex-girlfriend who sued him for defamation condemns his actions of "doxing" his s*xual assault accuser 

The newest addition to the list of people condemning Shannon Sharpe after an anonymous woman sued him for battery and s*xual assault is the former NFL player's ex-girlfriend. On April 24, 2025, Sharpe's ex-girlfriend, Michele Bundy Evans, told The Sun:

"I want people to understand what Shannon did to this woman, by doxing her, by putting out her name, by putting out her OnlyFans account. That was horrifying, because things are going to happen to her because of that. I still get it to this day, and I went through a lot of things, as you can see in the complaint, that actually even stemmed from it.”

When Michele said she went through a lot of things, she was referring to her previous relationship with Sharpe, which entailed a lawsuit and restraining order. The Sun reported that Michele sued Shannon Sharpe in late 2023, wherein she mentioned an incident that took place in September 2023, during their nearly decade-long relationship.

In the lawsuit, Michele mentioned that the former couple got into an argument over her claims about Sharpe cheating on her. It further alleged that this resulted in the former NFL player "forcefully subdue me, compelling me to my knees and subsequently engaging in non-consensual oral penetration" despite her protests.

Michele Bundy Evans claimed that after the alleged incident, Shannon Sharpe threatened her against revealing the details of their encounter, stating that he'd reportedly launch a campaign to destroy her. Following Sharpe's reported threats, Michele filed a restraining order against him.

The protective order mentioned:

"He repeatedly calls and threatens her life. Places her under surveillance and calls to say he is watching her."

At the time of the restraining order, Sharpe was working as a TV analyst for CBS Sports, and the former NFL player stepped away from his show.

Shannon Sharpe's accuser releases audio clip wherein the podcaster reportedly threatens to choke her

Shannon Sharpe was sued by Jane Doe on April 20, 2025, on charges of battery and s*xual assault with a claim of $50 million in damages. The plaintiff claimed that the two were in a consensual relationship spanning two years during the course of which the Club Shay Shay podcaster allegedly r*ped her.

Jane Doe has mentioned October 2024 and January 2025 as the timelines of the reported assault. Additionally, as per the New York Post's report dated April 23, 2025, the plaintiff's attorney, Tony Buzbee, released an audio clip to TMZ wherein a conversation about Sharpe going to Los Angeles turns to his accuser telling him she doesn't want to be choked.

In the audio clip, Shannon Sharpe reportedly says:

“I might choke you in public...Big black guy chokes small white woman.”

While Shannon Sharpe has denied Jane Doe's allegations against him, the former NFL player's team told TMZ that conversations like the one in the audio clip were a normal part of Sharpe's relationship with the accuser and not a threat.

While Michele Evans dropped the restraining order against the Club Shay Shay podcaster, her ongoing lawsuit levies the charge of defamation against him. Michele has accused the former NFL player of mentioning their legal dispute on TV and other public broadcasts, causing damage to her reputation.

Sharpe's ex-girlfriend is seeking $4 million in damages for the same.

