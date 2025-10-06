What is Miley Cyrus' net worth in 2025? Singer claims she was the "first person to be canceled" in latest interview

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the criticism that she faced in the early days of her career. The 32-year-old artist reflected on whether she was one of the “first” celebrities to experience the cancel culture in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Ad

Miley Cyrus, who has been a staple in pop culture, has reportedly faced intense public criticism during her transition from a child star at Disney to a pop icon. Despite the criticism, the musician has reportedly banked some serious dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Flowers hitmaker has a net worth of $160 million. Born Destiny Hope Cyrus, the artist has done TV, reality show judging, movies, and more besides music.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On October 5, 2025, CBS Sunday Morning shared a video on its official YouTube channel featuring Miley Cyrus looking back at some of the controversies. When the morning talk show noted that her 2013 MTV Music Video Awards performance was met with “shock and outrage,” and CBS news correspondent Tracy Smith asked the singer:

“There were moms that were trying to, I guess, cancel you… How would you describe that time in your life?”

Ad

The Wrecking Ball singer replied:

“I was the first person to maybe ever be canceled, I guess… Well, you know, I didn't know until I was older actually, how brutal it really was because it was very, I guess, you know, challenging for other people, but for me, it was a good time. It looked fun, and it was fun.”

Ad

Miley Cyrus reflects on facing “harsh” criticism in her early career

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, according to People, Miley Cyrus further pointed out that she didn’t realise the “harsh” nature of the criticism in her early career days. During her sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning host Tracy Smith, Cyrus further said:

Ad

“It wasn’t until I was older that I realized how harsh [the criticism was] and, you know, it just — I would never now, being where I am, ever look at someone in their 20s from the view of who I am now… So, I think it was that. But at the time, it was awesome.”

Ad

However, this isn’t the first time that the Midnight Sky singer has opened up about her past criticism. According to Billboard, Miley talked about her Bangerz era earlier this year, in June, with Monica Lewinsky.

Reflecting on the criticism she faced for allegedly wearing risqué outfits and provocative performances, Miley, as per Billboard, said on the Reclaiming podcast:

“That was the time where I just got hit so hard, and I was so embarrassed… There was even a time where my brother and sister didn’t want to go to school, because of how humiliated they were to be related to me.”

Ad

For the unversed, Miley Cyrus rose to fame as a child star at Disney Channel. She played the titular role of Hannah Montana in the popular series, which debuted in March 2006. The show reportedly became a fan-favorite and ran until 2011.

Meanwhile, she won her first two Grammy awards for her hit track Flowers in February 2024. Notably, Cyrus released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More