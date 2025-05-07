What did Terrence Howard say about Diddy? Actor claims he is planning to sell "Man Cards" merch inspired by his viral interview

Hollywood actor Terrence Howard, who is known for his role in the 2008 film Iron Man, recently joked about his plans to sell actual “Man Cards” merch during an appearance on the My Momma Told Me podcast.

The 56-year-old actor referred to his viral interview in the PBD Podcast in April 2025, where he made the claim that Sean “Diddy” Combs once made s*xual advances towards him.

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s–t because the man card means everything,” he said at the time.

Terrence Howard on his encounter with Diddy

According to Page Six, the Get Rich or Die Tryin' star alleged during his appearance on the PBD Podcast on April 4, 2025, that the rapper would try to get close to him by asking for help in acting or to listen to his music.

“Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to, you know, he wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” he said.

Explaining his experience, the actor shared that he had asked his assistant for clarity, to which he got a response, “I think he’s trying to f–k you.” Admitting to cutting his ties with Combs, he said that a man should never lose his manhood.

"You shouldn’t have a greater desire than being a man. So I believe that’s a big problem with a lot of the actors out there, because they get fluid, and next thing you know, once you go fluid, it’s gone. You don’t have any foundation to pull yourself back from. So maintain your man card no matter what," he said.

Further in the podcast, Howard defined the "man card" as a man's ability and right to be a man. He claimed that once a person gave up the man card, they did not "get that back."

Terrence Howard wants "Man Cards" merch

On May 6, 2025, the X account, The Art of Dialogue, shared a clip on the social media platform featuring Brandon T. Jackson and My Momma Told Me podcast hosts and comedians Langston Kerman and David Gborie. Terrence Howard also joined them via FaceTime. Crediting the My Momma Told Me Podcast, the post reads:

“Terrence Howard tells Brandon T. Jackson he plans to sell actual 'Man Cards,' inspired by his viral interview where Terrence revealed Diddy tried to sleep with him and spoke about the importance of men maintaining their manhood and never giving up their man card.”

Expand Tweet

The 5-minute and 24-second video clip sees Brandon T. Jackson expecting a call from Howard and calling him a “legend.” After Terrence Howard joined the three via the My Momma Told Me podcast, Jackson offered to make a website for him and sell t-shirts with his message.

“I'm going to make a website myself for you and link your account and make t-shirts, bro, I will wear those t-shirts everywhere I go, bro,” he said.

Seemingly referring to Terrence Howard’s infamous mathematical concepts called Terryology, Jackson asked the Marvel actor to make “I got 97 patents, but real math ain't one” t-shirts. Notably, the actor in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone explained that he had formulated his own language that claimed to prove the statement "1 × 1 = 2."

Howard then added in the podcast that he wanted to make “Keep your [ mf’ing ] man card?” merchandise, adding:

“I'm to do a thing, I'm about to the man card thing. That's what I'm pushing right now is getting that stuff up right, you know, I really want to have a man card.”

Notably, the rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial on his five federal charges, including racketeering and s*x trafficking, began on Monday, May 5, 2025.

