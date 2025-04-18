Who is Belgium's Leopold II? History 102 episode Elon Musk found "interesting" claims king's Congo casualties were "falsified by a leftist academic"

Elon Musk has created headlines for his latest social media post, in which he reacted to an episode of History 102 that aired last month on March 8, 2025. Titled Explaining African Colonialism, it featured the hosts, Rudyard Lynch and Austin Padgett, speaking about the time when King Leopold II occupied the Congo.

Ad

According to the official website of National Geographic, Leopold was known for forming the Congo Free State after taking over the African land. He received financial support from the Belgian government, which was used in the development of different projects, and the residents of Congo were forced to work as labor for items like rubber, which made Leopold rich.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Elon Musk added a link to History 102’s episode on Apple Podcasts in a post shared through X (formerly Twitter) on April 18, 2025, and wrote:

“Interesting episode.”

In the episode, Austin and Rudyard were discussing colonialism when the former referred to King Leopold II’s reign as one of the “most horrifying abuses of colonialism.” Rudyard said that he wanted to bring up the same story and opened up on the reasons for the same by saying:

Ad

“I read statistics that 8 million people died in Leopold’s atrocities in the Congo, and I read other stats that the Congo’s total population was 11 million at the time. And I was looking at that and I thought, that doesn’t add up. It doesn’t add up that Leopold’s killed ¾ of the Congo’s population. So I studied more and then I realized those numbers were completely falsified by a leftist academic.”

Ad

Ad

Although Elon Musk has not opened up on the reasons behind sharing the post with the episode link, he has previously shared similar opinions on a few occasions in the past, which also led to controversy.

Elon Musk addressed the positive impact left by the British Empire

The Tesla CEO started trending on different platforms after he defended the British Empire in a social media post. Back in October last year, Elon Musk reshared a post by Thinking West, which claimed that the British Empire did not entirely leave a negative impact.

Ad

Thinking West’s post also stated that the British Empire helped to end slavery in most parts of the world and continued:

“In many places it occupied it: – raised the standard of living – developed infrastructure – promoted education.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his tweet, Elon Musk agreed to everything that was said in the tweet, writing that the British Empire helped to end a huge portion of the “global slavery.” He further stated:

“Slavery or de facto slavery was standard practice throughout the world from the dawn of civilization until a few hundred years ago. It is even discussed at length in the Bible, for example.”

The London Economic stated that Musk’s post was specifically criticized by the Indians since many people lost their lives from starvation during the British rule, and that the figure of Indians who died during British colonialism is reported to be almost 100 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More