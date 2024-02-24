Why was grime artist Wiley stripped of MBE? Antisemitic social media posts explored

Grime artist Wiley has been stripped of his MBE after making antisemitic posts on social media. He was a member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire since 2017.

As per an official notice of the London Gazette, Wiley's MBE will be "canceled and annulled" for "bringing the honors system into disrepute." The Honours Forfeiture Committee decided on Friday, February 23, four years after the rapper made several antisemitic comments on social media.

After the grime artist's comments, the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism demanded the annullation of Wiley's MBE. After Friday's announcement, Stephen Silverman, director of investigations for the CAA, supported the decision:

"Antisemites like Wiley must understand that we will work tirelessly to hold them to account. For four years, we have worked to ensure that Wiley faces ruinous consequences for his unhinged antisemitic tirade, for which he has shown no remorse. Today's decision is a vindication of that effort."

Wiley made several anti-Semitic posts on social media in 2020

In 2020, Wiley posted abusive remarks on X/Twitter about the Jewish community. The musician called the Jews "cowards" and "snakes" and compared them to the Ku Klux Klan.

Expand Tweet

He also reportedly wrote, "Israel is ours". As per BBC News, the musician was referring to the black community as "ours" and supporting the antisemitic allegation about the Jewish community controlling businesses and the entertainment industry across the world.

Shortly after his comments, the grime rapper's accounts were suspended from X and Instagram. His tweets were also reported to the Metropolitan Police, and the public demanded that he be stripped off of his MBE.

Expand Tweet

His then-manager, John Woolf, also refused to work with him anymore. Woolf said:

"I do not support or condone what Wiley has said today online in any way shape or form. I am a proud Jewish man and I am deeply shocked and saddened but what he has chosen to say. This behaviour and hateful speech is not acceptable to me."

After commenting, the rapper spoke to Sky News about the incident. He apologized for "generalizing" and said he was referring to people "within the workspace."

"I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in. My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people. I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as antisemitic."

Yet, the rapper returned to social media shortly after and reportedly continued to make anti-semitic comments. The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism (CAA) reportedly claimed his new X account was used to "spout racist hate towards Jews."

On his new account, he posted a picture of himself in Hasidic clothing and a video titled "The Jewish Faces that Control Hip-hop and Mainstream Black Music." He also gave an interview in The Voice newspaper where he mentioned that the Jews in the industry still see them [black musicians] as "slaves."

In August 2020, the Cabinet officer confirmed that his MBE was "under review." In September 2021, he was charged with assault and burglary for allegedly breaking into ex-kickboxer Ali Jacko.

As per BBC, the rapper could not be contacted for comments. Emails sent to him bounced back, and his social media accounts have been deleted.