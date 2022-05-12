What is Grime rapper Wiley charged with? Exploring accusation against artist as he is wanted by police

Wiley, a famous grime musician, will appear in court next week on charges of assault and burglary. The 43-year-old is accused of breaking into Ali Jacko's residence in Forest Gate, east London, and destroying plates before assaulting the kickboxer.

Willey missed a hearing at Thames Magistrates' Court on September 27 and did not show up in November too.

Following that, the rapper, who was granted an MBE for services to music in 2018, posted a video online.

In the video, he said:

"The police, listen, me to you. Don't come and get me, don't look for me. I'll go down there. I'm going to have a drink, then I'll go down there."

Newham Police has issued a public alert requesting the public to keep an eye out for the rapper.

Charges against grime star Wiley

The rapper, from Poplar in east London, is accused of assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause damage to a house.

Jacko, a former world kickboxing champion, was relaxing with guests at his home when Cowie Jr. allegedly barged in, destroyed plates, and assaulted him.

After the situation worsened and a quarrel occurred, a friend of Ali Jacko contacted the cops, and Cowie Jr, the self-proclaimed 'Godfather of Grimes,' was later detained.

Rapper's Controversial History

After going on an anti-Semitic rant in July 2020, Cowie was banned from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media networks.

He said:

'I don't care about Hitler, I care about black people'.

He also made a comparison between Jews and the Ku Klux Klan.

Wiley's account has been active since December of last year, and in a video posted on December 9, less than a month after he failed to appear in court, Wiley can be heard stating over music :

"Don't hide, come outside."

Following the event on August 28, the Metropolitan Police prosecuted Wiley, who apparently used Jacko's recording studio before the pandemic.

Cowie represented himself at a previous hearing and was granted a two-week adjournment under conditional bail to seek legal counsel, but he has not appeared in court since.

According to the Metropolitan Police:

"A court warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richard Cowie, 43, of Tower Hamlets, who failed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11 2021."

Cowie was scheduled to appear after being released on bond at a previous hearing. He faces one count of assault by beating and another of burglary with intent to cause damage.

Edited by Sayati Das