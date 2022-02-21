Who was Jamal Edwards? Tributes pour in as SBTV founder who helped launch Ed Sheeran dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards recently passed away on February 20 at the age of 31. The news was confirmed by his manager to the PA news agency.

He was mostly known as the founder of the music platform SBTV, which has made grime familiar among people and launched many other musicians. His death was first reported by the BBC on Sunday evening after confirming with his agency.

Jaykae @Jaykae10 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya. I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwardsmy guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya. I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards💙 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya.

Despa Robinson @DespaRobinson



That kid went on to become a giant by the name of Jamal Edwards. He left the door open & 1000s of us ran through it.



Thank you so much Jamal 🕊 .



An unquantifiable impact I used to talk to this 15 y/o kid on MSN & we compared notes on cameras in my early Despacam days.That kid went on to become a giant by the name of Jamal Edwards. He left the door open & 1000s of us ran through it.Thank you so much Jamal 🕊An unquantifiable impact I used to talk to this 15 y/o kid on MSN & we compared notes on cameras in my early Despacam days.That kid went on to become a giant by the name of Jamal Edwards. He left the door open & 1000s of us ran through it. Thank you so much Jamal 🕊❤️. An unquantifiable impact https://t.co/VvBliln05J

The cause of death has not yet been revealed. Edwards had attended the BRIT Awards on February 8 and reportedly performed as a DJ in London on the night of February 19.

In brief about Jamal Edwards

Born on August 24, 1990, Jamal Edwards spent his early years in Luton, England, before shifting to Acton, West London, where he resided with his mother Brenda, stepfather Patrick and younger sister Tanisha.

Edwards’ mother wanted him to pursue acting and drama, but he aimed to be successful in the music industry. He then attended Acton High School and struggled to get the grades required for college, eventually studying for an extra year.

Edwards then received his BTEC Diploma in Media Moving Image from Ealing Green College. He began rapping during his school years and recorded videos with his friends that were shared on YouTube. The videos were the beginning of SBTV.

He previously worked for four years at the retail chain Topman and then operated SBTV to support himself financially.

Jamal Edwards was mostly known as the founder of SBTV

Edwards initially launched SBTV as a YouTube channel in 2006 and operated it as a youth broadcaster. He soon acquired many audiences to sign with famous record labels.

The channel’s name was derived from Jamal’s stage name, SmokeyBarz. SBTV first featured works from artists like Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Bugzy Malone, Stormzy, and others. The channel has around 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube and about one billion views.

SBTV soon became popular, and the author used his success to support mental health programs and launched a project aimed at refurbishing youth centers in 2021.

Edwards received an MBE in 2014 for his contributions to music. He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity operated by the Prince of Wales that helps young entrepreneurs get their companies on their feet.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jamal Edwards was known to everyone as the founder of the online urban music platform SBTV. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Dreezy @DreezyLDN1 RIP to a legend. Jamal Edwards RIP to a legend. Jamal Edwards 👑 https://t.co/HIh4jqKMJc

Trevoh Chalobah @TrevohChalobah RIP Jamal Edwards lost for words right now RIP Jamal Edwards lost for words right now 😞💔 https://t.co/HJUtpneptP

🥷🏽 @ajtracey 🏽 RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙

Jason.eth @Jason_MVM RIP Jamal Edwards, a real trailblazer.



I remember seeing this ad spot in the X-Factor back in 2011 & being instantly inspired to get into media. Prayers for his family 🕊 RIP Jamal Edwards, a real trailblazer. I remember seeing this ad spot in the X-Factor back in 2011 & being instantly inspired to get into media. Prayers for his family 🕊 https://t.co/wc2BbiDjO3

Michael Gravesande @OldBlackHack Pioneer in UK music Jamal Edwards MBE 1990-2022 RIP Pioneer in UK music Jamal Edwards MBE 1990-2022 RIP https://t.co/uZchqmWAYD

George The Poet 🇺🇬 @GeorgeThePoet So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to doSo many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to do ❤️ So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything https://t.co/ZXkz1dqJvB

CEO of Yelling @ChantayyJayy This is devastating news. RIP to the cultural behemoth that was Jamal Edwards. I seriously cannot believe we’ve lost such an important and universally loved figure in Black British culture. This is devastating news. RIP to the cultural behemoth that was Jamal Edwards. I seriously cannot believe we’ve lost such an important and universally loved figure in Black British culture.

𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙃 𝙕𝙀𝙍𝙆𝙀𝙍 @ZerkaaHD



RIP Jamal Edwards I don’t even know what to say...RIP Jamal Edwards I don’t even know what to say...RIP Jamal Edwards 🌹💙

Kae Kurd @KaeKurd I cannot believe I’m typing this, this has floored me. RIP Jamal Edwards.



Forged his own path. A trailblazer, always had a smile on his face and was nice to everyone. Rest in Peace bro. I cannot believe I’m typing this, this has floored me. RIP Jamal Edwards. Forged his own path. A trailblazer, always had a smile on his face and was nice to everyone. Rest in Peace bro. https://t.co/b2P4NRfQ3h

Kelechi @kelechnekoff RIP Jamal Edwards. An actual icon. So kind and thoughtful. Rest well king RIP Jamal Edwards. An actual icon. So kind and thoughtful. Rest well king 💔

Edwards has no known survivors, and detailed information on his personal life remains unknown.

