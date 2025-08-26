  • home icon
  Who are the cast members on Joe Budden's podcast? Podcaster contemplates having "fewer mics" on his show 

Who are the cast members on Joe Budden's podcast? Podcaster contemplates having "fewer mics" on his show 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 26, 2025 16:46 GMT
WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX - Source: Getty
Joe Budden contemplates having fewer mics on his show (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

American broadcaster and former rapper Joe Budden discusses a plethora of music-related topics with multiple co-hosts on the Joe Budden podcast, which has garnered a rating of 4.5 on Apple Podcasts. On August 25, 2025, a joebuddenclips/fanpage posted a clip from one of Joe's podcast episodes, in which he discussed the possibility of reducing the number of cast members on his podcast.

According to the descriptions of most of Joe's podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts, cast members on the podcast include Marc Lamont Hill, Officially Ice, and Richard Parks Vallely, while Melyssa Ford makes a recurring appearance.

In the recently posted clip, Marc Lamont Hill asked Joe Budden if he thought the show would be better off with fewer microphones, hinting at fewer co-hosts. Responding to the same, Joe said:

"Fewer mics don't necessarily mean better to me. But normally, when you say few, I don't mean like two, but few it should be. It depends on your group, right? I think that we have a group that works well together, but honestly, this group is not this group for today; this group is this group for tomorrow."
Expanding on his thought, Joe added:

"I think that this show would be better today with fewer mics. However, for the plan long term and what I think needs to happen, the more talented people, the better. That just don't have to be the same show or the same day or the same topic or the same place."
The podcast host emphasized his plan for curating another show, putting forth more talent.

Joe Budden reveals his media company averages $1.04 million per month: Details explored

Joe Budden's podcast, which is a part of the former rapper's self-titled network, initially collaborated with Spotify in 2018 under an exclusive deal. However, Joe launched his network and membership business via Patreon in February 2021. Patreon is a monetization platform that offers tools to content creators to sell digital products and run a subscription service.

While many creators do not disclose the cash flow they receive from their endeavors, Joe Budden recently revealed that his network was averaging $1.04 million per month in 2025, with 70,000 paid subscribers. In June 2025, Joe revealed the amount his podcast earned through Patreon subscriptions.

While he blacked out the part revealing the monetary details of the screenshot in his Instagram Story, a netizen doctored the screenshot, showing that the Joe Budden podcast brought in approximately $900,000 in June.

Joe with some of his podcast co-hosts (Image via Instagram/ @joebudden)
According to Billboard's report dated July 2025, the Joe Budden network is expected to clock approximately $20 million in overall revenue by the end of 2025. Joe's manager and partner in media ventures, Ian Schwartzman, told Billboard that he and the former rapper felt the need to share the network's revenue to motivate other content creators.

Confirming that the monetary figures are accurate, Ian mentioned that the only reason for disclosing them was to show signed and independent creators an "alternative path" that doesn't require them to give up control and ownership.

In other news, Joe put his music career on hold shortly after he started podcasting in 2015. The former rapper last released Rage & The Machine in 2016, and hasn't released any new projects yet.

