"20% is too much" — Jaju Pierogi refuses a $300,000 deal with Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary

In the latest episode of Shark Tank, which was released on May 2, 2025, four new entrepreneurs tried to pitch their business model in hopes of getting an investor. Two of those entrepreneurs were sisters Casey and Vanessa White, who started Jaju Pierogi in Boston around a decade ago. They sold pierogis, which were made using their grandfather's family recipe.

The sisters also revealed that they had grown up with these pierogis as both their grandfather and mother used to make it for them. They presented their dishes in front of the sharks to taste and were able to impress them.

Touching on their history a bit further, they revealed that they had managed to reach 2,500 stores after initially making a sale of 40 boxes.

When the sisters revealed that they lost $100,000 last year, many of the sharks rescinded their interest. Only Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, made an offer of $300,000 at 20% equity, which they were not happy with.

Although the Shark Tank investor tried to convince them, the Jaju Pierogi owners felt the 20% equity was unjustifiable.

"We think that our valuation is fair and that 20% is too much for us to give up. That's how we feel right now," stated Vanessa White.

What else happened on Shark Tank season 16 episode 18?

Other than Jaju Pierogi, the Shark Tank episode saw Permaplug owner Zak Jones. He was seeking $350,000 for 15% equity for his fully patented product designed to lock the charging cables securely.

Hearing the pitch, Kevin quipped that he couldn't wait to "rip him to shreds" if Zak didn't have any sales. Zak revealed that he had $2,000 in sales just today and $456,000 this year-to-date.

Zak revealed that he got the idea when he was visiting his cousin's place, and he had his charger super-glued to the point. The Permaplug owner mentioned that 60% of his sales were through Amazon. He said he wanted to change that, but he wasn't granted the consumer data.

Kevin was the first one to make an offer, and he presented a deal of $350,000 for 15% but wanted $2 per unit in royalties.

Lori made an offer of $350,000 for 20% and wanted $1 per unit in royalties, which Zak accepted.

"Lori's offer is by far, in my opinion, just... My wife wants to work with you. I would love to close a deal with you, Lori," said Zak on Shark Tank.

Next were Fanion owners and a father-daughter duo, Glenn Smith and Madison Smith. They revealed that they were seeking $90,000 for 15% equity. They tried various hacks that claimed to stop the tears while cutting onions, but none seemed to work for them.

That's when they came up with Fanion, which was a countertop cordless fan that needed AA batteries to function.

The owners revealed on Shark Tank that they had ordered 31,000 units and got the inventory by their house on credit. The sharks felt that they couldn't help the Fanion owners and bowed out of a deal. Lori and Robert even suggested that they get rid of their inventory, even if it's at half price.

The last product on the Shark Tank episode was Rocco Fridge, which was owned by Sam and Alyse. They were seeking $600,000 for 3% of their company. They had a sight system which allowed the users to see what's inside.

Lori made an offer of $600,000 for a 4% stake plus a royalty of $50 per unit until $900,000 were paid to her. The Rocco Fridge owner accepted the deal.

Shark Tank is currently airing season 16 on ABC.

