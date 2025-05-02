"It’s going to be ugly for Amazon" — Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban shares take on tariff impact for American sellers

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban recently weighed in on the ongoing tariff discussion, expressing a strong opinion on how it could affect e-commerce giant Amazon. In a post shared on April 6, 2025, via Bluesky,

“If these tariffs stick, it’s going to be ugly for Amazon, but incredible for all the American sellers,” Cuban stated.

The post referenced data from SmartScout showing the dominance of Chinese sellers in multiple Amazon categories. Cuban’s message comes amid investor concerns about the broader economic impact of new tariffs reportedly supported by the Trump administration.

While the tariffs aim to reduce U.S. dependence on Chinese goods and protect domestic industries, Cuban believes Amazon’s business model could be hit hard — especially in areas where Chinese third-party sellers hold significant market share.

Shark Tank mentor Cuban also attached a graphic in his post that detailed how Chinese sellers lead category revenue in products like arts and crafts, apparel, and electronics. As Amazon relies heavily on third-party sellers — who made up 61% of total units sold in 2024 — Cuban’s assessment brings a new lens to the debate.

Why Shark Tank mentor Cuban thinks Amazon is vulnerable?

Mark Cuban’s Bluesky post made it clear: he sees the potential tariffs as a major challenge for Amazon. Highlighting SmartScout data, Cuban pointed to the high percentage of Chinese sellers in key Amazon categories — some surpassing 50% of market share. His point was that a tariff-led disruption in this seller base could deeply impact Amazon’s operations and revenue.

While optimistic for U.S.-based sellers, Cuban acknowledged how dependent many Amazon categories are on Chinese manufacturing, directly or indirectly. His concern comes from how deeply integrated Chinese sellers have become in the Amazon ecosystem.

To underscore this, Cuban shared a graphic showing that in categories like cellphone accessories and tools, Chinese sellers dominate. He addressed that any tariffs affecting those imports — reportedly as high as 145% — could drastically shift pricing, availability, and consumer behavior.

Cuban’s perspective comes not just as an investor but also as a business owner. His Cost Plus Drugs platform competes with Amazon’s own pharmacy service. Still, his critique focuses on Amazon’s broader vulnerability due to structural reliance on global suppliers.

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has also previously expressed concern about companies that depend too much on Amazon, stating that it’s a red flag when evaluating startups. That belief seems to support his latest stance: Amazon’s exposure to global supply disruptions makes it fragile under shifting policy environments.

Cuban advises not to overlook the long-term impact

Cuban’s post wasn’t just a one-off comment — it was rooted in his longer-standing caution about platforms that lean heavily on Amazon. Even before the tariff discussion, he voiced criticism over Amazon’s fee structure and seller policies. The new tariffs, in his view, expose a deeper issue: Amazon’s model could be disrupted if trade policies tighten further.

In his Bluesky post, Shark Tank mentor commented on Amazon marketplace data from SmartScout, highlighting the strong presence of Chinese resellers across several categories. He suggested that this level of dependence could backfire, especially if tariffs trigger product shortages or price increases.

Still, he added an important qualifier: “If these tariffs stick.” He acknowledged the uncertainty around how long such measures will last, but his point remained — any extended period of high tariffs could significantly hurt Amazon’s core business.

While Cuban suggested that American sellers might benefit from this shift, he also implied that the impact would depend on how much of their inventory is sourced from within the U.S. Cuban didn’t offer specific investment advice but clearly indicated he views Amazon as vulnerable under current policy trends.

Watch Mark Cuban in the latest season of Shark Tank available to stream on ABC.

