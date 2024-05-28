3 things to know about Buying London star Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Buying London season 1 premiered exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The real estate British series features DDRE Global's owner Daniel Daggers and his team of agents, including Rasa Bagdonaviciute. The title sheds light on the professional and personal lives of the cast members as they navigate through drama and conflicts in their work circle.

Viewers see the talented DDRE Global team attempting to conquer London’s luxury property markets by following the guidance of Daniel Daggers. The synopsis of Buying London as per Netflix reads:

"Follow high-end agent Daniel Daggers and team as they navigate London's luxury property market, where the drama is as jaw-dropping as the price tags."

As per her LinkedIn account, Rasa Bagdonaviciute is an "ambitious, target-driven, customer service oriented individual." She has been working as a Prime Real Estate Advisor with DDRE Global since October 2022, and has captured the attention of fans with her appearance on Buying London.

Top 3 things about Buying London star Rasa Bagdonaviciute

1) Diverse educational and professional background

Rasa Bagdonaviciute has a rich educational background and several years of work experience under her belt.

She graduated from Vilnius University in Lithuania with a bachelor's degree in International Business in 2011. She also did a three-week program at Coastal Carolina University in 2010, where she learned about American culture, the economy, and global business practices, as per her LinkedIn page.

She began her career as a Customer Service Consultant at UAB BITE LIETUVA in 2009 and worked there for two years before she served as a Customer Service Assistant at Genting Casinos UK from January 2012 to October 2013. After working at Taktical Realty Group and Expo Stars Interactive Ltd, she joined Genting Casinos UK full-time from April 2014 to October 2022.

She became a part of DDRE Global in October 2022 and is in charge of Customer Relationship Management and luxury lifestyle.

2) She was a Lithuanian pop star

Rasa was not always interested in real estate, and as per a Channel 4 press release, she was earlier a pop star in Lithuania. She was passionate about singing and dancing and this led her to have a brief but memorable career in the music industry.

She grew up in Lithuania but wished to move away. She took up singing and dancing as hobbies to get out of the house and soon moved to Dubai to work in the real estate industry.

3) Reality TV experience

Rasa is no stranger to the world of reality TV. Before joining Buying London, she was part of Channel 4’s Selling Super Houses. Despite not winning, her participation in the show was a significant learning experience, teaching her the importance of self-belief and resilience.

The experience prepared her for the challenges and opportunities presented by Buying London, where she now shines as a key member of Daniel Daggers' team and deals with high-end properties.

Speaking about her experience on Selling Super Houses on LinkedIn, she wrote:

"One crucial lesson I’ve learned from being on the show is that no matter what, you have to believe in yourself. You can’t doubt yourself, even if insecurities, like my language barriers, try to undermine your confidence. Unfortunately, I faltered in this aspect, allowing the fear of not being good enough in front of the cameras due to my accent or language barrier, as well as the fear of public judgment, to obstruct my true self."

Rasa Bagdonaviciute is active on Instagram via her account, @rasa.bagd and fans can watch her in action on Buying London on Netflix.

