Buying London: Meet the cast

The new reality TV series, Buying London, is all set to air on Netflix. The show will feature agency owner Daniel Daggers and his team members. According to the press release posted to About Netflix on March 14, 2024, the upcoming British series, similar to the Selling Sunset format, will be released on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The show description is as follows:

"Property mogul Daniel Daggers and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global take on and challenge London’s luxury property market in this brand-new Netflix series, Buying London."

It further states that Daniel Daggers and his team will navigate "their personal lives" alongside their glamorous real estate professional life full of luxury:

"The talented team set out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park as we follow the group as they navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate."

The cast of Netflix's new reality TV series Buying London

1) Daniel Daggers

Daniel Doggers (Image via DDRE Global)

Daniel Daggers, the owner of DDRE Global, has been in the real estate business for more than 25 years. Daggers thinks being in the luxury real estate industry is a risky business that puts his reputation and money at stake. In the Buying London trailer, viewers see that all he wants is for the team to give their best and focus on work rather than drama or gossip.

2) Juliana Ardenius

An interior designer, Juliana will be the main focus this season as her crush on her co-worker Oliver will stir up a scandalous drama at the workplace. Viewers will see more of Juliana's background and her approach to "pushing boundaries" in her professional life.

3) Alex Bourne

Alex is a rival agent and one of Daniel's friends. He will appear in the Netflix series to compete with Daniel in their search for millionaire clients. Despite being business rivals, the two have a mutual respect and understanding for each other. However, that is put to the test when they have their eye on the same buyer.

4) Lauren Christy

Lauren Christy (Image via DDRE Global)

One of the real estate agents in Buying London is Lauren, who describes herself as a "realistic optimist" and a "lone wolf." Daniel is not only her boss but also an old friend of hers, and this will cause some drama in the upcoming Netflix series. Lauren likes to get out of her comfort zone and challenge herself with new tasks.

5) Olivia Wayne

Olivia Wayne (Image via DDRE Global)

Olivia is a content creator at the agency who dissolves conflicts and stays away from drama at her workplace. She helps her co-workers resolve their arguments and advises one of her close friends, Juliana, whenever it is necessary. Fans can expect Juliana and Olivia's friendship put to the test this season.

6) Oliver Hamilton

Oliver Hamilton (Image via DDRE Global)

Alongside Juliana, Oliver will be part of the drama too, when the former admits she has a crush on him. In the Buying London trailer, his wife questions Juliana's intentions, as her co-workers notice her attempts to allegedly blur professional boundaries. Viewers will see if Oli can navigate his marriage alongside his job, where his colleague is interested in him.

7) Rasa Bagdonaviciute

Rasa Bagdonaviciute (Image via DDRE Global)

Rasa is another real estate agent who likes her work environment and the files she is a part of. According to Rasa, real estate always has something new to offer, which keeps her interested and excited to keep going. The Buying London star believes she has a mutual friendship with Oli and considers him the closest to her.

8) Reme Nicole

Reme Nicole (Image via DDRE Global)

Reme has been working as a real estate agent at DDRE for four years, and has a history of bringing in celebrity clients and millionaires. Viewers will see more of her "fun, bubbly" personality alongside her "hardworking and confident" persona at DDRE.

9) Rosi Walden

Rosi Walden (Image via DDRE Global)

Rosi describes herself as "outgoing" and "ambitious." She also considers Oli as her workplace friend, despite being competitive with him. Rosi feels closest to Reme and Rasa as they both share similar personality traits as her.

Stream Buying London on May 22, 2024, on Netflix.